Commercial Real Estate Confidence Remains Steady as Market Finds Its Footing 

The Current Index edged up one point to 64, while the Future Index slipped a bit to 69, suggesting that markets have found their footing. Executives say that while uncertainty around tariffs, federal policy, and capital access remains, conditions are clearly improving across most sectors.

“Real estate executives see encouraging momentum,” said Jeffrey DeBoer, RER’s President and CEO. He noted that while sentiment is improving, tariffs continue to drive up costs and the recently-ended federal shutdown delayed permits and key economic data businesses rely on.

Survey data shows that 63% of respondents believe market conditions are better than a year ago, while only 13% say they are worse. About 70% expect continued improvement over the next year. The residential, retail, and hospitality sectors are leading the rebound, while the office market (still adjusting to hybrid work) shows early signs of stabilization in top-tier cities.

Index Says Access to Financing Loosens

Confidence in commercial real estate stayed firm in the final quarter of 2025, signaling a more stable market after several years of disruption. The Real Estate Roundtable’s Q4 Sentiment Index held steady at 67, the same as the prior quarter, reflecting a mood of guarded optimism among industry leaders as transaction activity resumes and expectations rise for lower interest rates in 2026.

Perceptions of asset values are also improving. Nearly half (43%) said prices are pretty unchanged since last year, while 42% report seeing increases. Looking ahead, 72% expect property values to rise in 2026.

Access to financing is also loosening. About 78% of respondents said debt availability has improved since last year, while nearly half reported better access to equity capital. Looking forward, a majority expect both to continue improving.

Overall, the latest results point to a market that’s moving from caution to recovery, with leaders anticipating a more active 2026 as interest rates ease and investor confidence strengthens.