Wall Street Banks Assess Fallout From SitusAMC Hack

Wall Street Banks are trying to determine the extent to which the banks were affected after hackers stole data from a company they used for real-estate loans and mortgages.

The banks are trying to determine what was taken and which banks were affected, Yahoo Finance reported.

New York-based SitusAMC said that account records and legal agreements related to some of its 1,500 clients had been affected by the hack.

“The incident is now contained and our services are fully operational,” SitusAMC said in a statement. “No encrypting malware was involved.”

SitusAMC said it discovered the unauthorized access to its systems on Nov. 12 and said that within a few days it warned customers that they could be affected.

Banks Warned They Could be Impacted

JPMorgan Chase and Citi were among customers that were sent a broad batch of notifications to customers by SitusAMC that their data might be affected by the hack.

The company said it was not clear immediately which of its clients had their information accessed by the hackers and said the investigation is ongoing.

Yahoo Finance said that spokespeople for JPMorgan Chase and Citi declined to comment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the hack, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible for it.

“While we are working closely with affected organizations and our partners to understand the extent of potential impact, we have identified no operational impact to banking services,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “We remain committed to identifying those responsible and safeguarding the security of our critical infrastructure.”