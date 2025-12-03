Rural America Rebounds: Migration Fuels Growth After Years of Decline

After years of decline, rural America is growing again. Following population losses through much of the 2010s, new data show that small towns and non-metropolitan counties have been gaining residents since the pandemic, thanks largely to an influx of movers from other parts of the U.S. and abroad, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University.

Between 2017 and 2020, rural areas collectively lost about 60,000 people, as deaths outpaced births and younger residents left for urban centers. In the 2021–2024 period, the trend reversed dramatically, with a net gain of roughly 430,000 people.

That turnaround was powered by domestic migration, with city dwellers seeking more space, affordability, or a different pace of life, along with a modest but meaningful rise in international migration. Together, those inflows more than offset the continued natural population loss, meaning deaths still exceeded births overall but by a smaller margin.

Not All of Resurgence in Rural America Has Been Uniform

The fact remains that this resurgence is not uniform, though. Many rural communities, especially those near metros or in scenic areas, have benefited from new residents who bring economic activity, higher housing demand, and in some cases, renewed main streets. Meanwhile, more isolated or economically distressed areas have seen far less growth. Some remain on track for continued population decline, as aging populations, lower immigration levels, and limited job opportunities weigh heavily.

Experts caution that this uneven recovery will likely widen demographic gaps across rural America. While some counties are adapting to the challenges of new growth, such as rising housing costs and infrastructure strain, others must contend with the opposite problem (dwindling populations and shrinking tax bases).

It seems clear that rural America’s population story is being rewritten. The post-pandemic era has brought new life to many small towns, but the path forward will depend on how well these communities can balance change, attract newcomers, and sustain long-term vitality.