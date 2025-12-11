Op-Ed: Research Quantifies Billions in Economic Value Delivered by Federal Home Loan Banks 

For nearly a century, the Federal Home Loan Banks have been a crucial, stabilizing force behind the strength of America’s financial system. They exist to ensure that their members—banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions—have reliable liquidity and funding in every economic environment so they can meet the needs of the people and places they serve.

The Federal Home Loan Banks are a system of 11 regional, member-owned cooperatives that are privately capitalized and mission-driven. That mission has always been clear: provide stable, fully collateralized funding that translates into homes built, small businesses launched, and communities strengthened. For more than 90 years, they have transformed financial stability into tangible economic growth nationwide.

Now, a study from the Urban Institute—the first in an expected three-part series quantifying the holistic value of the FHLBank System—quantifies the economic benefit the 11 Federal Home Loan Banks deliver by reducing systemic stress and lowering the likelihood of bank failures. The study estimates that the Federal Home Loan Bank System generates between $13.2 billion and $21.4 billion in annual economic value by reducing bank-failure risk and mitigating financial stress in the banking system. Put plainly: the liquidity the FHLBanks provide strengthens financial institutions, mitigates systemic risk, and helps keep periods of stress from becoming something worse—protecting communities and taxpayers in the process.

Urban’s findings confirm what those closest to the FHLBank System long have understood:

When liquidity pressures rise, member institutions turn to the FHLBanks—not as a sign of distress, but as a risk-management tool purposefully built into the system.

Membership in the FHLBank System is associated with a nearly 10% reduction in the likelihood of bank failure, saving the federal deposit-insurance system roughly $950 million per year.

In practical terms, these findings provide evidence that the FHLBanks keep credit flowing to neighborhoods, workers, and families rather than freezing up when conditions tighten.

This is not theoretical. We saw it in March 2023, when volatility hit the banking sector. Institutions with access to the FHLBanks had a reliable countercyclical source of funding. They could meet withdrawals, manage balance-sheet pressure, and continue serving customers. Nearly every bank that accessed FHLBank liquidity during that period remained stable and continued operating to serve their customers—exactly as Congress intended when it created the system in 1932.

This first study from Urban Institute does more than validate the system’s economic value for banks and the banking system. It helps fill a gap in the public discourse—one that too often has focused on perception instead of data and results.

It also reinforces something fundamental about the purpose of the FHLBank System:



The strength of this country is built locally.

Neighborhood financial institutions are not an appendix to the U.S. economy—they are the economy for millions of families and businesses. The FHLBanks exist to stand behind them with liquidity that is reliable, scalable, and grounded in safety-and-soundness discipline.

Funding is more than a line item on a balance sheet.



It is a first-time homebuyer closing on a mortgage.



It is a developer creating new homes or a nonprofit building affordable housing in a growing community.

It is a small-business owner meeting or expanding payroll.

The work of the FHLBanks turns stability into possibility and capital into community impact.

The Urban Institute study helps make this clear and we expect the additional forthcoming studies will further accentuate the point: the FHLBanks deliver outsized value while managing risk, strengthening institutions, and supporting housing finance and community development nationwide.

Independent research such as Urban’s validates what the FHLBank System has demonstrated for decades:



When local lenders are strong, communities thrive—and the American economy is stronger for it.