U.S. Housing Markets Projected to Steady in 2026

“Value-hubs,” which are primarily found in the Northeast and Midwest, are nevertheless preferred by purchasers in a balanced national market. The national housing market is predicted to be more stable in 2026, with modest increases in home prices and somewhat higher home sales, according to Realtor.com.

As mortgage rate relief and slower home price increase provide breathing room for salaries to catch up, experts anticipate a more balanced housing market nationwide that is somewhat more favorable to buyers than the 2025 housing market, which was highlighted by another slight improvement in affordability.

In 2026, not every market will feel the same. According to Realtor.com projections, some markets will probably see more home sales in the upcoming year, and prices are anticipated to increase more quickly than in other locations. We determined the top 10 by ranking the 100 biggest metro areas according to anticipated sales and price increases. These locations have a number of things in common: They tend to attract purchasers because they provide better value than surrounding expensive centers.

However, prices rise as a result of persistent inventory shortages and consistent demand. Buyers may benefit from increased competition and quicker price increases. It indicates high demand and possible growth for sellers and homeowners in these regions in the upcoming year.

Key Findings:

Pittsburgh leads the list with the oldest median age at 57.

It is closely followed by Providence-Warwick, RI-MA (55), New Haven, CT (55), and Hartford-West Hartford, CT (55).

Even the youngest metro in the group, Grand Rapids, MI, has a median age of 52, which is still significantly higher than the median age of 40 for the total U.S. population.

Top 10 Metropolitan Areas That Surfaced for 2026:

Rank Metro Name Region Existing-Home Sale Counts YoY (2026) Existing-Home Median Sale Price YoY (2026) Combined Growth (2026) 1 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Northeast 7.6% 9.5% 17.1% 2 Rochester, NY Northeast 5.3% 10.3% 15.5% 3 Worcester, MA-CT Northeast 12.6% 2.4% 15.0% 4 Toledo, Ohio Midwest -1.2% 13.1% 11.9% 5 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Northeast 7.1% 4.1% 11.2% 6 Richmond, VA South 3.6% 6.9% 10.6% 7 Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Midwest 6.9% 3.7% 10.6% 8 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Midwest 3.5% 7.0% 10.5% 9 New Haven-Milford, CT Northeast 2.3% 7.7% 10.0% 10 Pittsburgh Northeast 4.0% 5.7% 9.7%

Here’s what these housing markets have in common—and why they’re likely to stay in the spotlight next year:

Relative affordability

Limited new construction

Below-average mortgage lock-in

Older, well-qualified buyers amid an older housing stock

Affordability Remains Top Priority for U.S. Homebuyers

The top housing markets of 2026 all have one thing in common: purchasers are still looking for affordable homes, which is driving demand to “refuge markets.” These include secondary cities in normally expensive areas like Hartford, Worcester, Providence, or Richmond, as well as legacy markets in the traditionally reasonably priced Midwest like Milwaukee, Toledo, or Grand Rapids.

Good value for purchasers is the main thing that these hubs have in common. These cities are obvious possibilities for people leaving expensive hubs or first-time homebuyers because the median list price across the top 10 in 2026 is about $384,000, which is significantly less than the $415,000 national median.

Before rates increased, out-of-state consumers were less interested in these metro areas. Early in 2022, out-of-state consumers accounted for roughly 31% of listing views in today’s top 10, compared to 36% in other areas. That dynamic changed as mortgage rates surged and affordability became the primary focus. Compared to 44% in other areas, out-of-state shopping accounted for 47% of activity in the top 10 in the middle of 2023.

Interest in the top 10 is still fueled by affordability. Out-of-state buyers continued to account for 40% of listing views in the top 10 in Q3 2025, which is little higher than elsewhere (39%). Price-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to these value centers as a haven from exorbitant prices, as seen by the fact that each of the top 10 markets receives a sizable portion from at least one major, expensive metro, such as New York, Boston, or Washington, DC.

Realtor.com experts predict that, on average, mortgage rates will drop in 2026—enough to entice buyers off the sidelines—but they will likely stay in the 6.3% area. This implies that regions in the Northeast and Midwest that provide good value—that is, more space at lower list prices—will continue to see the highest levels of demand and activity. This keeps up a pattern observed in the WSJ/Realtor.com Fall Housing Rankings and the Realtor.com monthly Hottest Markets: When purchasers weigh price and employment access, smaller metro areas in low-supply areas routinely emerge to the top.

These are markets where inventory is consistently low. Hartford’s, CT, active listings as of November 2025 are 74% lower than they were before the epidemic, and Worcester and New Haven are similarly limited. Even Richmond, VA, the most recovered metro, and Pittsburgh, the largest metro in the top 10 for 2026, are still around 31% behind pre-pandemic supply baselines—nearly three times the national recovery deficit of -11.7%.

As these already hot markets get increasingly hotter in the upcoming year, limited supplies will only accelerate price growth. Each of the top 10 list prices continues to be below the average for the region. However, since mortgage rates spiked in 2022, these same markets have experienced far quicker price rise. List prices in these “refuge metros” have increased by an average of 16.3%, ranging from 10.6% in Grand Rapids, MI, to a startling 33.4% in Toledo, Ohio. Nationally, list prices have been practically flat (-0.2%) throughout that time.

Strong appreciation combined with lower price points will create dynamic conditions in these markets, such as increased listing views, a quicker pace, and robust cross-market demand from people relocating from high-cost-of-living places. In 2026, buyers looking for good deals will make sure that these smaller, frequently disregarded metropolitan areas continue to be among the nation’s most popular.