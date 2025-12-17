a360inc Enhances Notarization Services With New Acquisition 

Today, a360inc announced the purchase of Notary Hub, a digital platform for notarization and signing that serves the country’s title, legal, lending, and professional services industries. The action enhances a360inc’s growing credit risk management offerings in the legal and financial services sectors.

“The acquisition of Notary Hub aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative and impactful solutions to the financial service and legal markets,” said Scott Brinkley, CEO of a360inc. “It strengthens our digital signing and notarization solution-set and enhances the value we deliver to our clients and the partners they serve.”

Terry L. Robinson, President of Notary Hub, added, “Notary Hub was built from the ground up by our industry-experienced team working closely with notaries and understanding the realities they face, from compliance and workflow challenges to the signer experience itself. Joining a360inc allows us to scale faster, reach more markets, and optimize our solutions, while staying true to our core commitment: delivering secure, intuitive, and high-quality signing experiences for notaries, signers, and the professionals they support. We’re excited about the future we’re building together.”

While its technology and vendor network are incorporated into a360inc’s CloseClear notary management solutions, Notary Hub will continue to run without interruption. Increased automation, more robust document controls, and broader signature capabilities across many industry use-cases will be provided to clients.

“CloseClear is built on speed, transparency, and control—bringing Notary Hub into the a360inc family extends those capabilities even further—giving clients a unified, modern signing experience powered by integrated technologies and national vendor support,” said Henry Davidson, EVP of Business Development for CloseClear.

