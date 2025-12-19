Senate Confirms New HUD Leadership Across FHA, Ginnie Mae, and Key Housing Offices

A slate of senior leaders at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, formalizing appointments in Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Office of Public and Indian Housing (PIH), and Office of Community and Planning Development (CPD).

“These individuals have already been doing the work – delivering results, strengthening accountability, and advancing HUD’s mission,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said.

The agency said that the confirmations build on recent confirmations of leaders for the Office of General Counsel (OGC), Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations (CIR), and Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO).

“Today’s Senate confirmations mark a pivotal milestone for HUD and the millions of families it serves. With a full slate of permanent leadership now in place across FHA, Ginnie Mae, PIH, and CPD, HUD is better positioned to tackle the nation’s housing challenges. This team brings the expertise, vision, and heart necessary to expand affordable housing, protect fair housing rights, and ensure that every American has a safe place to call home,” said Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global & Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors.

Confirmations Fill a Variety of Leadership Roles

Frank Cassidy was comfirmed Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner. He leads HUD’s Office of Housing and oversees FHA’s Single Family, Multifamily, and Healthcare mortgage insurance programs that support a $1.9 trillion portfolio central to the nation’s housing finance system.

Previously, Cassidy was Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing and FHA.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump and Secretary Turner have placed in me,” Cassidy said. “Under Secretary Turner’s leadership, we will continue modernizing FHA, supporting responsible homeownership, increasing housing supply, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector to deliver for American families.”

Joseph Gormley was confirmed as President of Ginnie Mae. Gormley leads Ginnie Mae’s mission to connect the U.S. housing market with global capital markets, helping to provide low-cost financing for federal housing programs. He previously was Ginnie Mae’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Having had the privilege of working on industry projects with Mr. Gormley in the past, I can confidently say that he is a proven leader whose deep expertise as Ginnie Mae’s Executive Vice President and COO makes him the ideal choice to serve as President. His confirmation ensures continuity and stability at a critical time for our housing markets. Joe understands better than anyone how to bridge the gap between global capital and local communities, and I am confident his leadership will further our mission to provide affordable, low-cost financing for families across the nation” Delgado said.

Gormley added that he appreciated the trust given him

“I am grateful for the trust the President and Secretary Turner have placed in me,” Gormley said. “I look forward to continuing to deliver on Ginnie Mae’s mission to help more Americans realize the dream of homeownership.”

CHLA Praises Confirmations of Cassidy, Gormley

The Community Home Lenders of America (CHLA) released a statement in response to the confirmations Cassidy to be FHA Commissioner and Gormley to be Ginnie Mae President.

“Affordable homeownership took a big step forward today with the Senate confirmations of Frank Cassidy to run FHA and Joe Gormley to run Ginnie Mae,” said Scott Olson, Executive Director for CHLA. “Addressing concerns over spiraling housing costs has become one of Washington’s biggest priorities – and it is reassuring to know that these highly qualified individuals are now confirmed for these two critical positions.”

Benjamin Hobbs was confirmed as Assistant Secretary for PIH and will oversee affordable housing programs for low-income families, senior citizens, disabled Americans, and Native Americans, including public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers. He served as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and Senior Policy Advisory at HUD during the first Trump administration.

“Thank you, President Trump and Secretary Turner, for your faith in me to lead PIH and work to ensure all Americans have access to decent, safe, and affordable housing,” Hobbs said. “PIH will put American families first as we promote economic self-sufficiency, transition away from the failed Public Housing platform, hold Public Housing Authorities accountable, remove overly burdensome regulations, and partner with Tribes to expand affordable housing.”

Ronald Kurtz was confirmed as Assistant Secretary for CPD to oversee HUD grant programs addressing homelessness, affordable housing, disaster recovery and community development. Before joining HUD, Kurtz was Special Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel.

“It is incredibly humbling to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to join the HUD team,” Kurtz said. “President Trump and Secretary Turner are true examples of servant leaders, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help advance their agenda. CPD touches nearly every community in our great nation, and our team is energized by the responsibilities placed in our hands.”

Craig Trainor was confirmed as Assistant Secretary for FHEO, where he is responsible for enforcing civil rights in housing, administering the Fair Housing Act, and overseeing investigations of housing discrimination complaints. Trainor previously was Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education.

“I am honored to serve in the administration and work alongside Secretary Turner to put more Americans on the path to homeownership,” Trainor said. “I will eliminate unlawful discrimination in the housing market by enforcing the Fair Housing Act according to its statutory text. And I will end the weaponization of the Fair Housing Act, which the Obama and Biden administrations used to advance a deeply misguided vision that discouraged residential development and allowed faceless bureaucrats to socially engineer American neighborhoods.”

Benjamin DeMarzo was confirmed as Assistant Secretary for CIR, serving as HUD’s primary liaison to federal, state, and local governments. DeMarzo previously held senior leadership roles at HUD during the first Trump administration, most notably as Assistant Deputy Secretary for Field Policy and Management.

“I look forward to working with Congress to advance President Trump’s affordability agenda,” DeMarzo said. “Under Secretary Turner’s leadership, HUD will work with our partners at the federal, state, and local level to ensure young families can achieve the American dream of homeownership. CIR will partner with key stakeholders and our colleagues across the federal government to solve problems and put the American people first.”

David Woll was confirmed as General Counsel at HUD. Woll serves as the Department’s chief legal advisor, providing counsel on all legal aspects of housing, community development, and enforcement. Woll previously was Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for HUD’s Office of Community Planning and Development.

“It’s a tremendous and humbling honor to take up this role,” Woll said. “I’m grateful for President Trump’s and Secretary Turner’s leadership. We have a great team at HUD and I’m excited to support our mission of expanding the American Dream of homeownership.”

In a statement, The National Housing Conference President and CEO David Dworkin commented on the confirmations.

“The National Housing Conference (NHC) welcomes the Senate confirmation of several senior nominees for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), including Joseph Gormley to be President of the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Frank Cassidy to be Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner, Benjamin Hobbs to be Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing (PIH), and Ronald Kurtz to be Assistant Secretary of Community Planning and Development. We also applaud the confirmation of Travis Hill to be Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). These positions serve critical functions for the operation of their respective agencies, the safety and soundness of the housing market, mortgage and banking sectors, and overall economy, and ensuring American communities and households have access to the federal services they need.

Mr. Gormley has demonstrated the effective leadership and deep understanding of housing finance necessary to excel in the role, serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Ginnie Mae since April 2025, and previously holding senior positions at HUD and FHA. NHC has a history of working successfully with Mr. Gormley in the past and looks forward to doing so in the current administration.

Mr. Cassidy, who has been serving as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for HUD’s Office of Housing and FHA since April 2025, has an extensive background in real estate and housing finance, working in both the multifamily, senior housing, healthcare facilities, and single-family spaces. We look forward to working with him on a wide range of issues to help lower the cost of housing and make FHA easier to work with for lenders, servicers and consumers.

Mr. Hobbs has significant housing policy experience, serving as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for PIH since February 2025, following several years as a key staffer at the White House, Domestic Policy Council, and HUD under the previous Trump administration, and in senior roles on Committees in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Hobbs in the first Trump administration, both in my capacity as a Senior Housing Policy Advisor in the Treasury Department and at NHC.

Mr. Kurtz was previously the Director of Planning and Community Development for the city of Grovetown, GA. We look forward to working together on final passage of important housing legislation and implementation at HUD, including the bipartisan HOME Reform Act.

Mr. Hill has served as Acting Chairman of the FDIC Board of Directors since January 2025, after serving as Vice Chairman since January 2023. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services regulation and a proven track record of thoughtful policy leadership. Through his roles in both the executive and legislative branches, he has demonstrated a commitment to engaging with stakeholders and partners across the political spectrum.

I am confident that these nominees will carry out their duties with integrity, skill, and in the best interests of the American people, and look forward to continuing to work with them in their newly confirmed roles.”