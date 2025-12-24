New Rankings Reveal Most Livable U.S. Metros for 2026

Finding a place to live that feels affordable, healthy, and connected can feel harder than ever. To help narrow the search, RentCafe.com analyzed 149 U.S. metro areas to identify the most livable places heading into 2026. The rankings are based on 17 measures that look at everyday priorities like cost of living, access to healthcare, job stability, and community life.

The results show a clear standout: the Midwest. Six Midwestern metros landed in the top 20, making it the strongest region overall. Still, the top-ranked metro nationwide is Washington, D.C., followed by Portland, ME, and Kansas City, MS.

Washington, D.C. earned the top spot thanks to its strong quality of life and sense of community. The area scores especially well for healthcare access, education levels, and social connections, with a large number of professional and community organizations. Ongoing revitalization efforts and career networking opportunities helped push D.C. up from seventh place last year to first this year. It’s a strong fit for young professionals, culture lovers, and residents focused on wellness.

What are the Washington, D.C., metro area’s top-performing metrics?

Diverse healthcare providers

High share of higher-educated residents

High number of social clubs and community organizations

Plenty of arts and entertainment venues

Who is the D.C. metro area perfect for?

Young professionals, health-conscious residents, and culture-seekers who crave a city that can offer them all.

Washington, D.C.

Portland, ME, which ranked first last year, now comes in second. While the cost of living is higher than average, the metro stands out for its steady job market, low unemployment, and rich food and arts scene. Access to local food, higher education, healthcare, and recreational activities make Portland appealing for people who want balance between work and lifestyle.

Kansas City, MS, ranks third and is one of the strongest examples of Midwest affordability. The metro combines below-average living costs with steady income growth, shorter commutes, and easy access to parks, gyms, and colleges. These factors help residents enjoy more free time and flexibility without sacrificing opportunity.

Kansas City, Missouri

On the list of the most livable metro regions, Kansas City, MS (KCMO), comes in third. The metro is ranked fourth in socioeconomics and fifth in location and community due to a consistent rate of income growth and a cost of living that is 12% lower than the national average.

Further, only one in five residents have a lengthy commute, which is among the lowest rates among the metro areas in our study (ranked ninth nationally). Due to the more than 20 colleges, universities, and technical schools in the area, including the University of Missouri—Kansas City, approximately 85% of KCMO citizens have advanced degrees.

Des Moines, IA, takes fourth place, driven by short commutes, fewer housing challenges, and a well-educated workforce tied to insurance, finance, and tech jobs. Ann Arbor, MI, ranks fifth, standing out for healthcare access, education, and an active, wellness-focused lifestyle supported by the University of Michigan.

Des Moines, Iowa

The list goes on, but overall, these rankings show that livability isn’t just about price, but also about whether a place supports daily life. From major hubs to smaller metros, these cities offer a mix of opportunity, community, and quality that makes living well more achievable in 2026.

Note: RentCafe.com grouped the most important criteria into three key categories: socioeconomics (aspects like cost of living, income growth rate, unemployment rate, etc.), quality of life (healthcare providers, food index, access to exercise options, etc.), and location and community (share of higher-educated residents; social association rate; arts, entertainment and recreation venues; share of long commutes, etc.).