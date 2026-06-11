HUD Makes $193M Available to Address Youth Homelessness

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it is making $193 million in funding available to communities nationwide to prevent and address youth homelessness.

“Every American should grow up in a safe and loving home. HUD is pleased to announce this funding opportunity as we focus on partnering with communities to provide stability, resources, and healing to vulnerable youth. The Trump administration is committed to supporting youth with housing resources to help them reunite with family or gain independence to pursue the American Dream,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a release.

HUD said the funding will be used for developing and implementing projects to increase the efficiency of youth homelessness response systems as well as creating Transitional Housing and Supportive Services projects focused on providing housing with wraparound services to help youth become self-sufficient.

The agency noted that combining those two funding opportunities into one Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) emphasizes the comprehensive approach that is needed to dramatically reduce youth homelessness.

HUD said that the Trump administration has demonstrated extraordinary collaboration to uplift America’s youth.

Roundtable Discussions

First Lady Melania Trump recently announced 10 Achievements Transforming Outcomes for Foster Youth since the signing of the Executive Order on Fostering the Future for American Children and Families. This Spring, HUD said that Turner hosted roundtable conversations to hear from youth in Denver, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio about their experience with HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) program and how HUD can better coordinate with its partners across nationwide to prevent homelessness among foster youth transitioning to adulthood.

According to housing experts, investments in transitional housing and supportive services can play an important role in helping youth avoid long-term homelessness by providing shelter and also access to education, employment assistance, mental health resources, and life-skills training.

Communities selected for funding will be expected to develop programs that align housing solutions with supportive services that help young Americans achieve more stability while building pathways toward independence.

HUD said the funding opportunity is open to state and local governments; Federally-recognized Native American Tribal governments and Native American Tribal Organizations; and nonprofit organizations. Faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply, HUD said.

The agency said that applications for this funding are due on Aug. 10.