South Carolina Markets Buck National Housing Slowdown

While the U.S. housing market remains uncertain for many for Americans, for many neighborhoods in South Carolina are turning into a housing magnet.

According to Census Bureau estimates, the population of Greenville, which has developed into a regional center for manufacturing and business, grew from around 70,720 at the 2020 Census to an expected 74,371 in 2024—nearly a 4.1% increase in just four years.

This increase occurs in spite of the fact that the housing market hasn’t moved much because of high borrowing prices and a lack of supply in many areas. Additionally, due to the so-called “lock-in” effect, which describes homeowners remaining in their current homes because their mortgage rates are substantially lower than those of the market.

However, the Greenville Area Development Corporation claims that throughout time, the region has grown to be home to significant manufacturing, technology, and aerospace employers, increasing its appeal to prospective businesses and homes.

The website of the Greenville Area Development Corporation states, “Greenville County has spent considerable effort fostering both foreign and domestic relations that have resulted in continued economic growth for the better part of forty years.”