Delistings Surge as Frustrated Sellers Retreat, and Pandemic Boomtowns Feel It Most

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

Delistings surged again this fall as strained affordability, soft demand, and mismatched expectations pushed more sellers to walk away from the market altogether.

According to Realtor.com’s November 2025 housing trends report, delistings in October jumped nearly 38% from a year earlier and are up about 45% year to date. Since June, roughly 6% of all active listings have been pulled every month, marking an unusually high rate outside the winter season and the highest national pace since the metric was introduced. 

Realtor.com senior economist Jake Krimmel said this pattern reflects a market stuck in a stalemate. With buyers and sellers unable to meet in the middle, he noted, many homeowners are opting to “pull that trump card and delist, rather than cut prices.” Ironically, he added, this move tightens supply and can push prices back up, keeping the market gridlocked. 

What makes 2025 unusual is the timing. Delistings normally rise late in the year as demand cools, but this year they spiked early, climbing 48% in June and 57% in July compared with 2024 levels (months when buyer activity traditionally strengthens). Instead, higher mortgage rates, soft consumer sentiment, and broader economic uncertainty kept many would-be buyers on the sidelines. 

In October, 27 out of 100 Homes Were Delisted

By October, the national delisting-to-new-listing ratio reached 0.27, meaning that for every 100 homes listed, 27 were pulled without a sale. That’s up from 20 a year prior and another sign of deep seller frustration. 

Pandemic boomtowns in the South and West continue to lead these withdrawals. Miami posted the highest delisting ratio at 45 per 100 new listings, down from summer peaks but still well above last year. Denver followed at 39, and Houston came in at 37. Two California metros, Los Angeles and Riverside, were close behind. 

In Miami, rising insurance costs, higher taxes, and falling demand have helped cool the once-red-hot market. Homes now sit a median of 84 days (10 days longer than last year), yet only about 15% of listings show price cuts. Krimmel said this reflects how firmly Miami sellers remain anchored to their price expectations. 

Denver has also experienced a sharp rise in delistings. Local agent Amanda Snitker noted that some sellers are choosing to pause during the slower season or make improvements before relisting in spring. While frustration plays a role, she added that broader buyer hesitation (not dissatisfaction with specific homes) is shaping the trend. 

Both Snitker and Krimmel expect delistings to remain elevated through winter, easing only when buyers gain more confidence through improved affordability, steadier economic signals, and clearer policy direction. If expectations recalibrate, they say, 2026 could see a more balanced market, and fewer sellers walking away. 

Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
