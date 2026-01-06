Agents Chime in on Effects of Online Research

Over the past few years, there has been a significant movement in how buyers and sellers select real estate agents, which is changing what it takes to win business.

Some 36% of sellers now locate their agents online, more than doubling the 15% share in 2018, according to Zillow’s 2025 Consumer Housing Trends Report for Agents. 33% of purchasers claim that their choice of agent was largely influenced by internet research.

“Repeat buyers now make up the majority of today’s market, and they’re coming back with a very different mindset than they had even a few years ago,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “These ‘comeback buyers’ have lived through multiple market cycles; they’ve adjusted to today’s rates; and they’re intentional about who they hire, rewarding agents who show up with a clear strategy, strong process management and a truly modern, digital-first experience.”

The data also shows a change in the agents that repeat customers select. Only 13% of repeat customers actually hired their agent based on their prior interactions with them, despite the fact that 79% of them indicate they would think about dealing with the same agent again.

This disparity shows how deliberate experienced purchasers have become while also reflecting typical realities, such as shifting to other areas, retired brokers, or life changes. Before contacting an agent, over half of repeat buyers narrowed their short list through internet research and spoke with two or more of them.

“This isn’t about loyalty disappearing,” Pendleton said. “It’s about buyers being more intentional. Agents who stay visible, communicate clearly and demonstrate expertise early are well positioned to earn that business — even with experienced clients.”

Decisions are often made immediately after contact; 59% of sellers and 47% of buyers hired the first agent they spoke with. For agents, this implies that recruiting decisions are frequently made prior to the initial phone conversation, based on how well an agent’s experience, strategy, and performance history appear online.

What agents are most valued by comeback homebuyers:

Process over hand-holding: some 63% of repeat buyers ranked organizing and submitting paperwork as the most valuable agent service, compared to 51% of first-time buyers.

Stronger offer strategy: Repeat buyers placed higher value on pricing strategy, negotiations and offer structure, while placing less emphasis on private tours.

Text-first communication: An estimated 50% of buyers who used an agent prefer texting or messaging apps when working with agents, while only 33% preferred phone calls.

Sellers version:

About two-thirds of sellers covered some or all of the buyer’s closing costs.

One in 3 sellers offered a rate buydown.

One in 3 sellers said selling within their preferred timeline was more important than getting their asking price.

Overall, the findings indicate an intentional, knowledgeable, and active market where relationships are just as important as preparation and clarity.