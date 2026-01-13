Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman Steps Down After Two Decades 

Glenn Kelman is leaving his post as CEO, the position he has held for more than two decades.

Rocket Companies CEO Varun Krishna will take over as interim CEO, the Seattle-based company said, while the search gets underway for Kelman’s permanent replacement.

Kelman announced the move, which he said “was my decision,” in a Jan. 13 post on LinkedIn.

“After 20 years, I’m leaving Redfin. I gave it my all!” he wrote in the post.

Expressed Gratitude to Varun Krishna

“I love my colleagues. We saved consumers a billion dollars in commissions. I hope to use all that I learned to do something as good as Redfin, in a different field.”

His post also expressed gratitude toward Krishna, who has helped Redfin “play to win,” he wrote. Redfin became part of the Rocket Companies in March 2025 when Rocket acquired the brokerage and portal for $1.75 billion.

“I’m grateful to Redfin customers,” Kelman’s post continued. “In our early days, you took a chance on us when most buyers and sellers of homes won’t take any chances at all. And to Redfin supporters everywhere, thank you for embracing a company that marched to the beat of its own drum.”

Redfin was founded in 2004 by David Eraker, Michael Dougherty, and David Selinger and it revolutionized real estate by launching the first map-based search engine seeking to lower fees and modernize the brokerage model. Kelman became CEO in 2005.

Under Kelman, Redfin evolved from a tech-disruptor to a hybrid brokerage and went public in 2017.