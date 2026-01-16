FHLB Dallas Announces 2026 Affordable Housing Advisory Council Appointments

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has announced the appointment of two new members and the reappointment of three current members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council.

The 14-member Advisory Council advises the FHLB Dallas Board of Directors on affordable housing and economic development issues throughout its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“These appointments reflect the depth of experience and commitment to affordable housing that is essential to our mission,” said Greg Hettrick, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We look forward to the valuable insights these members will bring to the Advisory Council.

Cooperative Supports Housing, Community Development

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas has total assets of $112.2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. It is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to about 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

The new members are:

Justin Brooks, representing Mississippi, serves as Executive Director and President of the South Mississippi Housing Authority in Gulfport, Mississippi, the state’s largest housing authority servicing 10,000 households in 14 counties. Brooks has more than 20 years of leadership experience in housing and community development, and has directed major affordable housing initiatives and has been recognized for innovative service and technology initiatives in rural communities, FLHB Dallas said.

Dan Foster, representing New Mexico, is Senior Development Manager for Chelsea Investment Corp. in Albuquerque, where he leads teams in the development of multifamily affordable housing projects. With more than 20 years’ experience in project development, FLHB Dallas said that Foster has managed complex financing structures, secured millions in low-income tax credits and cultivated partnerships with public and private stakeholders to advance affordable housing.

The reappointments are:

Jim Petty (Chair), representing Arkansas, is President and CEO of Strategic Realty Developers Inc. in Van Buren, Arkansas. Since founding the company in 2007, Petty has managed more than $100 million in real estate transactions and provides leadership in affordable housing development and consulting.

Deborah Welchel (Vice Chair), representing Texas, brings almost 30 years of affordable housing expertise. Welchel serves as Vice President, Real Estate Development, for Volunteers of America National Services in Austin, where she oversees financial feasibility, funding applications and construction processes for affordable housing developments across Texas.

David Long, representing Texas, has served as President of the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp. in Austin for more than 18 years. He is responsible for statewide affordable housing initiatives and has played a key role in launching programs that address homelessness and expand access to supportive housing.