Responsible Use of AI in Mortgage Servicing, Part 2

AI Applications Across the Servicing Lifecycle

AI can be applied across different stages of mortgage servicing; from the moment a loan is boarded to the resolution of the loan. Below, we break down emerging AI applications at each key stage, the risks and considerations to watch for, and the recommended best practices to mitigate those risks.

Loan Boarding

AI Application: Automated data extraction and validation are transforming loan boarding. When loans are transferred or newly originated loans are set up in servicing platforms, AI document processing tools leveraging OCR, and machine learning can ingest loan ﬁles, recognize and extract key data ﬁelds (e.g. terms, interest rate, escrow info), and populate servicing platforms. In bulk loan boarding (e.g. servicing acquisitions), such tools dramatically speed up onboarding—one implementation saved over 34,000 staﬀ hours by automatically reading and entering loan ﬁle data, about 1+ hours saved per loan. In flow loan boarding, another servicer achieved 50% straight through processing for loan boarding by AI document extraction and doc to data validation.

Risks & Considerations: When done correctly, AI in loan boarding can improve efficiency and accuracy, but it should operate under a robust oversight framework that catches errors and avoids automating any unfair practices. The primary concerns here are accuracy, accountability, and data integrity. If an AI incorrectly reads a term (for instance, a $150,000 loan amount as $510,000 due to an OCR error), it could lead to servicing errors that harm the borrower (incorrect payment schedules, escrow miscalculations, etc.). Additionally, if the AI flags certain loan files as “high risk” (perhaps for fraud) based on patterns, there is a potential for bias: the model might be more likely to flag loans from certain neighborhoods or borrower profiles if not carefully designed, raising fair lending/redlining concerns. Privacy is another consideration: boarding often involves sharing loan data with an AI platform or vendor, so servicers must ensure vendors are keeping data secure and only using it for the intended purpose.

Best Practices: Maintain a human audit process for AI-assisted boarding. For example, require quality control checks on a sample of boarded loans to compare AI-captured data to source documents. Many organizations implement a “double-blind” data validation where AI does the first pass, and humans or a second system verify critical fields (loan balance, interest rate, etc.). If discrepancies are found, adjust the model and correct the data. Ensure data accuracy and completeness by programming the AI to cross-verify fields (e.g., interest rate in note vs. in system) and flag inconsistencies for manual review. It’s also wise to have exception handling rules: loans that don’t meet certain confidence thresholds should fall out to a human for manual boarding. From a compliance perspective, treat the AI like any other system: maintain audit logs of changes made, and retain copies of original documents and AI-extracted data for regulators or investors who may audit the loan setup. Vendor due diligence is key: if using third-party AI solutions, ensure they meet security standards and contractually commit to compliance (especially if loan data includes sensitive personal information, as is almost always the case).

Loan Administration (Payment Processing and Account Management)

AI Application: Once a loan is onboarded, the ongoing administration involves handling payments, escrow accounts (taxes and insurance), interest calculations, and customer account changes. AI is being used to streamline payment processing and detect anomalies. For instance, machine learning models can monitor incoming mortgage payments and flag irregularities in amounts that could indicate an error or borrower hardship. Additionally, AI is powering internal virtual assistants for servicing agents—staff can query an AI bot for servicing guidelines (“What’s the procedure for a deferment?”) and get quick answers, improving consistency.

Risks & Considerations: Accuracy and reliability of AI recommendations are paramount here—a mistake in payment processing or escrow analysis can directly harm consumers and violate regulations. There’s also potential bias or unfairness in any AI-driven fees or waivers: for example, if an AI decides when to waive a late fee (perhaps predicting who will otherwise fall into deeper delinquency), it must do so consistently. When using an AI bot for servicing guidelines, servicers must ensure that their specific procedures are being shared with their employees.

Best Practices: Augment AI with rule-based controls to enforce compliance. For example, even if an AI flags a payment as potentially delinquent, have business rules that ensure no late charge or credit reporting happens until grace periods expire and required notices are given. Servicers use RAG architecture to narrow down the knowledge guidelines from their specific procedures and operating manuals.

Customer Care and Support

AI Application: Customer service is one of the most visible areas for AI in mortgage servicing. Servicers are deploying AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants on their websites and mobile to handle routine borrower inquiries 24/7. AI is used for call center analytics: transcribing calls and using sentiment analysis to gauge customer satisfaction or stress, then flagging calls that may require follow-up or manager review. In addition to borrower-facing virtual assistants, servicers are increasingly adopting agent-assist or AI co-pilot tools to enhance the efficiency and consistency of live representatives. These tools operate behind the scenes—listening to calls or reviewing borrower chat transcripts in real time—to surface relevant account data, summarize past interactions, and recommend compliant responses based on servicing policies.

Risks & Considerations: Customer-facing AI carries significant reputational and compliance risks if not managed properly. One major risk is providing incorrect or misleading information. There’s also a risk of bias in service levels: if the AI NLP understands some accents or languages better than others, or if it gets confused by less common phrases (potentially used by certain demographic groups), those borrowers might get poorer service. Transparency is another concern—borrowers should know when they are interacting with AI vs a human. Some customers might feel frustrated or deceived if an AI cannot fully address their issue but doesn’t hand off to a human in a timely manner.

Best Practices: Blend AI with human support in a seamless way (the “hybrid” approach to customer service). For routine questions, AI chatbots can be frontline, but always offer an easy option to reach a human agent, especially when the AI detects frustration or a complex issue. Clearly disclose—e.g., the chat interface might say, “You are chatting with our virtual assistant. Type ‘agent’ at any time to talk to a live representative.” Such transparency builds trust and allows customers control. Train the AI on validated knowledge—the answers should come from the servicer’s official policy and procedure content, which compliance teams have reviewed. Regularly update the knowledge base for any regulatory changes (for example, if new COVID-19 hardship options are introduced, ensure the bot is updated to correctly explain

them). Conduct quality assurance testing on chatbot conversations just as you monitor calls—review transcripts for accuracy and helpfulness. Metrics like first-contact resolution, confusion triggers, and customer feedback thumbs-up/down can guide improvements.

Collections (Early-Stage Delinquency)

AI Application: Servicers use machine-learning models to predict which borrowers are at risk of delinquency or roll from 30-days late to 60-days late, allowing for proactive outreach. AI can also help segment delinquent borrowers by reason or risk—for instance, identifying who might just need a friendly reminder versus who may be experiencing financial hardship that requires a repayment plan. Another application is optimizing contact strategies: AI can experiment and learn what communication channel and timing is most effective for each borrower (some might respond better to a text message on the third day past due, others to a phone call in

the evening).

Risks & Considerations: One key risk is unintentional bias or disparate impact in how collection efforts are applied. If an AI model is trained on historical delinquency data, it might infer patterns that correlate with protected characteristics—for example, if in the past, loans in certain neighborhoods were less likely to cure, the model might allocate fewer resources or a harsher approach to those loans, which could disproportionately affect minority borrowers.

Default Management & Loss Mitigation

AI Application: AI is being applied here to streamline and automate the loss mitigation workflow. One key use is document collection and review for loss mitigation applications. Borrowers in default often must submit income, hardship letters, etc.; AI document automation can extract income figures, proof of hardship, and other data from these submissions and populate evaluation systems. This speeds up what was traditionally a paperwork-heavy process. In the default operations realm, AI and RPA (robotic process automation) are used to ensure all regulatory steps are followed—e.g., automatically scheduling required notices, tracking mod trial plan payments, and preparing pre-foreclosure review packages. Moreover, AI can help with property valuation and market analysis to support decisions (like whether a short sale is viable) by crunching real estate data.

Risks & Considerations: Data accuracy is vital: if the AI is using incorrect inputs (maybe a misread paystub or an outdated property value), the output option could be wrong. Consumer protection rules like Regulation X mandate various procedural rights—for instance, timely responses to loss mitigation applications and avoiding foreclosure sales if a complete application is under review. An AI system must be carefully designed to honor these rules (e.g., it should never foreclose an active loss mitigation application account, and it should timestamp when documents are received to meet deadlines). Privacy is another consideration: evaluating loss mitigation can involve pulling credit reports (which invokes FCRA obligations for adverse actions) or using other personal data. All of that must be handled lawfully.

Best Practices: Keeping humans in the loop for all critical loss mitigation decisions. AI can do the heavy lifting—gathering data, running calculations, even making preliminary recommendations—but a trained loss mitigation specialist or underwriting committee should review the final decision, especially for denials.

Refinance (Retention & Cross-Selling)

AI Application: Although refinance or new lending might be considered part of origination, for a servicer it represents the end or transformation of the servicing relationship—often, servicers try to retain customers by offering refinancing or other loan products (home equity loans, etc.) when appropriate. AI plays a role in identifying retention opportunities. Machine-learning models can analyze the servicing portfolio to predict which borrowers are likely to refinance or need cash out, based on factors like current interest rate versus market, credit improvement, home value increase, time in loan, and even life events (detected via credit data or engagement patterns). In marketing, AI is used to personalize outreach and develop marketing materials: deciding whether a borrower gets an email about a home equity line vs. a conventional refi and creating the marketing material.

Risks & Considerations: Marketing biases can creep in—for example, if a model uses ZIP codes or demographic proxies to target “likely refinancers,” it might leave out minority neighborhoods (“digital redlining”) or older borrowers who could benefit.

Best Practices: Ensure marketing and retention AI models are tested for fair lending compliance. Before using AI to target offers, simulate the outreach list and analyze it by protected class segments. If certain groups are under-represented compared to eligibility, adjust the model or outreach criteria. On data usage, comply with privacy choices: if a borrower has opted out of data sharing or marketing, the AI must exclude them from campaigns. Even if not opt-ed out, it’s good practice to allow customers easily to opt out of “personalized offers.“ Compliance review of marketing content: any AI-generated content (emails, letters) should be reviewed by compliance to ensure it’s not misleading or violating advertising rules (like APR disclosures if terms are mentioned). Monitor outcomes: track who responds to offers and who doesn’t, and check if any group is systematically not responding or not getting through the process.