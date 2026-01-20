Fannie Mae Ad Uses Trump’s Voice Generated by AI With His Permission

That’s really not President Donald Trump’s voice narrating a new Fannie Mae ad. It’s actually an AI-cloned voice reading the ad’s text.

That’s according to a disclaimer in the video.

The voice in the one-minute ad was created with permission from the Trump administration, promising an “all-new Fannie Mae” and referring to the institution as the “protector of the American Dream.”

The Associated Press reported that the ad comes as the Trump administration is pushing hard to show voters that it is responding to their concerns about affordability, including in the housing market.

Housing is one of the subjects that Trump plans to discuss at his appearance this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where world leaders and corporate executives are meeting.

Melania Trump Used AI Voice for Audio Version of Memoir

The AP pointed out that this is not the first time a member of the Trump family has used AI to replicate their voice.

First Lady Melania Trump recently employed AI technology firm ElevenLabs to help voice the audio version of her memoir. It’s not known who cloned President Trump’s voice for the Fannie Mae ad, the AP said.

ElevenLabs said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday that the audio of Trump’s voice was not generated by the company.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, the AP said.

In a prime time address last month, Trump pledged that he would roll out “some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history.”

“For generations, home ownership meant security, independence, and stability,” Trump’s digitized voice said in the one-minute ad that aired Sunday. “But today, that dream feels out of reach for too many Americans not because they stopped working hard, but because the system stopped working for them.”

Trump Orders Purchase of Mortgage Bonds

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been under government control since the Great Recession of 2008, and they buy mortgages that meet their risk criteria from banks, which helps provide liquidity for the housing market.

The two GSEs guarantee roughly half of the $13 trillion U.S. home loan market.

On Dec. 7, Trump announced on social media that he was instructing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds, saying that doing so would drive rates and monthly mortgage payments down.

Trump said he issued the order because Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, are flush with cash.