Which Southern Metroplex Earns the Title of Fastest Growing? 

For 2025, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area in Texas has once again been awarded the title of number one U-Haul growth metro, replicating its 2024 achievement by achieving the largest net increase of one-way customers.

Similarly, Ocala, FL’s, city proper keeps its title as the number one U-Haul growth city, a distinction it also held in 2024 and 2022.

The latest U-Haul Growth Index features Texas metros prominently, with Dallas, Houston, and Austin, Texas, taking the top three positions and six of the top 25 growth metros. The top 10 metros for attracting do-it-yourself movers in 2025 also feature Charlotte, NC, Phoenix, Nashville, TN, Charleston, NC, Raleigh, NC, Atlanta, and the Brownsville-McAllen corridor in southern Texas.

Several major metro areas entered the top 25 by reversing recent migration patterns: San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia experienced more departures of orange-clad moving equipment than arrivals in 2024, yet they recorded robust net-gain figures in 2025.

Florida is once more in the lead when it comes to cities attracting U-Haul customers. Over the past year, eight of the top 10 cities with the highest growth rates are located in the Sunshine State, as well as twelve of the top 25. Along with Myrtle Beach, SC, North Port, Kissimmee, and Clermont are among the top five growth cities in Florida, joining Ocala. Texas includes four cities proper on the list, while Idaho has two.

Several smaller cities are debuting in the U-Haul Growth Index, including St. Augustine, FL; Seguin, Texas; Leesburg, FL; Garner, NC; and Lacey, WA.

Top 10 U-Haul Growth Metros:

1. DALLAS (1) 2. HOUSTON (9) 3. AUSTIN, Texas (5) 4. CHARLOTTE, NC (2) 5. PHOENIX (3) 6. NASHVILLE, TN (6) 7. CHARLESTON, SC (13) 8. RALEIGH, NC (7) 9. ATLANTA 10. BROWNSVILLE & MCALLEN, TX (21)

