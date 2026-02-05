Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Apartment Rents Drop to the Lowest Level in Four Years

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

Apartment rents continued their slide into the new year, according to a new report from Apartment List, with fresh supply still making its way through the market, and landlords seeking to gain pricing power over struggling consumers.

“Early last year, it appeared that annual rent growth was on track to flip positive for the first time since mid-2023; however, that rebound stalled out and reversed course during a slow summer moving season that has now dragged into the winter,” Chris Salviati, Chief Economist at Apartment List, wrote.

According to Apartment List, the national median rent in January was $1,353, a drop of 1.4% compared with one year ago. This is now the fourth consecutive winter with a “pronounced” offseason dip, and it is the largest annual drop since September 2023 and the lowest January rent since 2022.

Rents are now 6.2% lower than their last peak in the summer of 2022, Apartment List said. Apartment List is an AI-driven online rental marketplace and app with over 6 million units.

Vacancy Rate in January Reached Record High

Apartment List said the national vacancy rate was 7.3% in January, a record high on its index, which dates to 2017. Units are taking an average of 41 days to get leased, four days more than in January 2025 and another high for the index.

The record supply of new apartment units has peaked, Apartment List said, but there is still a good amount coming through the pipeline. Apartment List said that inventory is coming up against weaker demand because of a tighter job market and slower household formation.

Most of the annual declines are in the South and Mountain West regions, Apartment List said. Markets in the Northeast, Midwest, and parts of the West Coast are still seeing a rise in rents despite the general winter slowdown.

Austin, Texas, is the softest rental market in the nation, with the median rent there down 6.3% from the year before. It is followed by New Orleans, San Antonio, Tucson, Arizona, and Denver, Colorado.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, is seeing the fastest rent growth at 5%, and it is followed by San Jose and San Francisco, California; Chicago; and Providence, Rhode Island.

“The wave of construction that has been driving these conditions is waning, but whether or not market conditions shift will now depend on rental demand, whose outlook has grown shakier due to weakness in the labor market and general economic uncertainty,” Salviati wrote.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe