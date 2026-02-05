Legal League Webinar: CAFMV in Practice: Insights, Outcomes, and Ongoing Challenges

Registration is still open for a Legal League Webinar Series presentation, CAFMV in Practice: Insights, Outcomes, and Ongoing Challenges

You can join mortgage industry leaders from 1-2 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, Feb. 10, for a practical discussion on the real-world implementation and impact of the CAFMV initiative. Here’s where you can register and join the webinar.

It is open to mortgage lending and servicing professionals, government representatives, and Legal League members, and it is designed to educate the nation’s elite financial services law firms on the latest issues and policies impacting the mortgage industry.

Local Data Used to Reflect Market-Specific Values

The FHA’s Commissioner’s Adjusted Fair Market Value (CAFMV) initiative establishes the minimum bid for FHA Claims Without Conveyance of Title (CWCOT) foreclosed properties. It uses localized data to reflect market-specific values. It was updated for better accuracy as of Sept. 15, 2025, and it reduces reserve prices based on Metropolitan Statistical Areas rather than state averages.

This session will cover what’s working, what’s been challenging, and how CAFMV is influencing claims, sale timelines, and sale outcomes across the industry. You’ll hear on-the-ground insights from servicers and law firms, common pitfalls to avoid, and what to expect next as the market continues to adapt.

Here’s what you can expect:

A brief refresher on the CAFMV framework and its intended purpose

How implementation has evolved since rollout—and what that looks like in practice

Real-world operational lessons from servicers and law firms (workflow impacts, process adjustments, communication gaps)

Key compliance and procedural challenges (documentation, claim timing, bidding complexities)

The impact of CAFMV on claims, sale scheduling, proceeds, and recoveries

Trends and variances across jurisdictions and investor types

Best practices and “what’s next” for 2026, including anticipated updates and ongoing challenges

Whether you’re in legal, compliance, operations, or servicing leadership, this session delivers the insight and foresight you need to close out the year informed, connected, and ready to move forward with confidence.

Featured Speakers are: