Legal League Webinar: CAFMV in Practice: Insights, Outcomes, and Ongoing Challenges

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

Registration is still open for a Legal League Webinar Series presentation,  CAFMV in Practice: Insights, Outcomes, and Ongoing Challenges

You can join mortgage industry leaders from 1-2 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, Feb. 10, for a practical discussion on the real-world implementation and impact of the CAFMV initiative. Here’s where you can register and join the webinar.

It is open to mortgage lending and servicing professionals, government representatives, and Legal League members, and it is designed to educate the nation’s elite financial services law firms on the latest issues and policies impacting the mortgage industry.

Local Data Used to Reflect Market-Specific Values

The FHA’s Commissioner’s Adjusted Fair Market Value (CAFMV) initiative establishes the minimum bid for FHA Claims Without Conveyance of Title (CWCOT) foreclosed properties. It uses localized data to reflect market-specific values. It was updated for better accuracy as of Sept. 15, 2025, and it reduces reserve prices based on Metropolitan Statistical Areas rather than state averages.

This session will cover what’s working, what’s been challenging, and how CAFMV is influencing claims, sale timelines, and sale outcomes across the industry. You’ll hear on-the-ground insights from servicers and law firms, common pitfalls to avoid, and what to expect next as the market continues to adapt.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • A brief refresher on the CAFMV framework and its intended purpose
  • How implementation has evolved since rollout—and what that looks like in practice
  • Real-world operational lessons from servicers and law firms (workflow impacts, process adjustments, communication gaps)
  • Key compliance and procedural challenges (documentation, claim timing, bidding complexities)
  • The impact of CAFMV on claims, sale scheduling, proceeds, and recoveries
  • Trends and variances across jurisdictions and investor types
  • Best practices and “what’s next” for 2026, including anticipated updates and ongoing challenges

Whether you’re in legal, compliance, operations, or servicing leadership, this session delivers the insight and foresight you need to close out the year informed, connected, and ready to move forward with confidence.

Featured Speakers are:

  • Caren Castle
    Senior Managing Attorney
    The Mortgage Law Firm
  • Adam Diaz
    Partner – Litigation
    Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A.
  • Lisa Lee
    Chief Marketing Officer
    McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP
  • Michael Merritt
    SVP, Head of Default and Customer Care
    BOK Financial
  • Candace Russell
    VP, Post Sales
    Carrington Mortgage

Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
