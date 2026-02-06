DIMONT Appoints Marc Hinkle as Chief Revenue Officer

DIMONT, a provider of hazard insurance claims adjusting services for mortgage loan investors and servicers, announced the appointment of Marc Hinkle as Chief Revenue Officer.

Hinkle brings more than 30 years of experience in mortgage servicing, default administration, valuations, and property-related financial services, including over 17 years in senior leadership roles. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will lead revenue strategy, client growth, and enterprise partnerships, supporting DIMONT’s continued expansion across the mortgage servicing and investor community.

DIMONT specializes in identifying and recovering insurance proceeds associated with vacant and defaulted properties. The company manages the full hazard insurance claims lifecycle, including damage identification, claim filing, supplements, denials, and recovery of previously issued but unrecovered proceeds—helping investors and servicers maximize recoveries while meeting insurer and investor timeline requirements.

“Marc’s depth of experience across mortgage servicing operations, default management, and financial oversight makes him a strong addition to DIMONT’s executive team,” said Steve McCaffrey, CEO of DIMONT. “His understanding of investor expectations, operational risk, and scalable growth supports our continued focus on delivering consistent recovery outcomes for our clients.”

Prior to joining DIMONT, Hinkle served as SVP at Accurate Group, where he led default and hybrid valuations operations and managed an annual revenue budget of approximately $20 million. He previously held senior leadership roles at Voxtur Appraisal Services (formerly Assurant/Xome) and Mortgage Contracting Services, overseeing large-scale operations, vendor management, and client service delivery across national mortgage servicing portfolios.

Earlier in his career, Hinkle held leadership roles at PHH Mortgage with responsibilities spanning default administration, investor accounting, cash management, escrow administration, and contact center operations. His experience includes P&L management, third-party vendor negotiations, and operational efficiency initiatives across complex servicing environments.

“DIMONT plays a critical role in helping investors and servicers recover insurance proceeds tied to property damage,” said Hinkle. “I look forward to supporting continued growth while maintaining the operational discipline and compliance standards required in this industry.”

Hinkle holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Temple University and is a frequent industry conference attendee and speaker, including the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Servicing Conference and the Five Star Conference.