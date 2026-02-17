Household Growth Shines, Deep in the Heart of Texas 

Millions of households have been added across the nation, but according to a new analysis by the National Association of Realtors, one city in the Texas Hill Country stands at the top of that hill.

Austin, Texas.

The Texas state capital has added 51% more households in that timeframe.

Nationally, households grew roughly 13% from 2014 to 2024, according to the new analysis by the National Association of Realtors.

“Growth surged during the [COVID-19] pandemic, but even now, Austin is still expanding about 2.5 times faster than the U.S. overall,” Nadia Evangelou, Principal Economist and author of the study, told Realtor.com.

“That tells you this isn’t a short-term boom—it’s sustained economic momentum. It’s strong job growth, business expansion, and long-term opportunity all working together. That combination keeps pulling people in, and that translates directly into steady housing demand,” Evangelou said.

Growth Not Ruled by One Age Group

In her analysis, Evangelou pointed out that some metro areas change their geographic coverage when the Office of Management and Budget updates metro delineations. This analysis concentrated on metro areas with unchanged geographic coverage over the 10-year period, Realtor.com said.

The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area went from 703,976 households in 2014 to 1,061,155 in 2024—an increase of 357,179, according to NAR.

“What makes Austin especially unique is that its growth isn’t dominated by just one age group,” Evangelou said. “Yes, young professionals are moving in for jobs. But we’re also seeing growth among families and older households. That multigenerational mix creates a more stable and resilient housing market.”

Realtor.com said that with multiple generations driving the market, housing demand and price points are well-represented across all tiers.

It said that the median listing price in the Austin metro is $455,000, according to Realtor.com data. But for first-time homebuyers, that presents an affordability obstacle.

The report shows that households headed by people in their late 20s and 30s grew significantly, 21.7%.

The National Association of Realtors described it as “the classic years for household formation. That’s when people move for jobs, form families, and step into the housing market for the first time.”

A younger demographic is helping drive growth in Austin.

More Housing Under $300,000

“We know that Austin is an attractor for younger people. We have the University of Texas here. And for a lot of people, that’s their first experience, is coming to the University of Texas,” Vaike O’Grady, Unlock MLS Research Adviser in Austin, told Realtor.com. “Many of them stay, which we’re very grateful for.”

Strong growth in that age group keeps demand competitive for rentals and starter homes, the NAR said

“The builder population has been focused on trying to provide housing that will serve those younger, first-time homebuyers or first-time move-up homebuyers,” O’Grady said. “So we’re seeing more product offerings at below $300,000.”

O’Grady said the growth is among all age groups and family types.

“You have demand for the younger folks, or perhaps where folks are relocating for apartments, and then we’ve got demand certainly from move-ups and retirees as well. So really, it’s across the board, the types of housing that would serve those audiences,” O’Grady said.

“It’s certainly the 25 to 39 age group that is a key component of Austin.”

The NAR study also showed that households between the ages of 35 and 44 make up 22.7% of the share, followed by those aged 45 to 55 (17.7%) and 55 to 64 (14.2%).

“Some of that I attribute to what we call baby changers,” O’Grady said. “So if the kids are there and they start to have children, the grandparents want to be close by. I say some of that is just the natural aging of the population.”

According to a new report from technology-powered real estate brokerage Redfin, noted that while the Austin market has been hot, now the typical home that went under contract in Austin in December spent 106 days on the market. That’s up from 91 days a year earlier and was the slowest December in records dating back to 2012.