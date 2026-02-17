Subscribe Now
National Mortgage Servicing Association Announces Leadership Transition: Patrick Coon, U.S. Bank Named Chairperson

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Mortgage Servicing Association (NMSA), an industry-leading organization for mortgage servicing executives, today announced a significant evolution in its leadership team. Patrick Coon of U.S. Bank has been named the incoming Chairperson for the 2026-2028 term, succeeding John Vella of Selene Finance.

Patrick Coon Headshot_2025 1
Patrick Coon

The NMSA also welcomes Keith Bickel of Bank of America, Jason Lane of MidFirst Bank and John Vella, Executive / Founding Member as the newest members of the NMSA Executive Council, joining Wes Isley of Carrington Holding Company, Karen Bellezza of Ranieri Solutions, and Kim Yowell of Fairway Mortgage. Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global and Principal of Mortgage Policy Advisors, will remain as Executive Director, and Erum Nayami, General Counsel of BSI Financial, will retain her role as outside counsel and advisor.

“The National Mortgage Servicing Association stands as a pillar of thought leadership in the American mortgage market.” said Ed Delgado “By fostering unprecedented collaboration among the nation’s leading servicers, the NMSA has transformed complex industry challenges into transparent, homeowner-focused solutions that strengthen the foundation of our industry and economy.”

A New Chapter in Industry Leadership

Patrick Coon steps into the role of Chairperson during a pivotal era for the mortgage industry. His appointment reflects the NMSA’s commitment to navigating the complex intersection of regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and consumer advocacy. “It is an honor to lead the NMSA at such a transformative time,” Coon said. “John Vella has done an incredible job steering this organization, and I look forward to building on that foundation. Our focus will remain on driving operational excellence and ensuring that the servicing industry continues to provide stability for homeowners across the country.”

John Vella - Selene - 1222021
John Vella

A Legacy of Excellence

Outgoing Chairperson John Vella concludes a successful tenure marked by increased collaboration across the sector. Under his guidance, the NMSA strengthened its voice in Washington D.C. and fostered deeper transparency among member institutions. “Leading the NMSA has been a career highlight,” Vella said. “Patrick is a sharp, strategic leader who understands the nuances of our industry. I am confident that under his leadership, the association will reach new heights.”

About the NMSA

The National Mortgage Servicing Association (NMSA) is a non-partisan organization comprising the nation’s leading mortgage servicing executives. Part of the Five Star Institute, the NMSA works to develop best practices, influence policy, and improve the overall health of the U.S. housing market.

About The Five Star Institute

The Five Star Institute (FSI) is a Dallas-based national trade association and premier educational provider for the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate industries. It offers certifications, online courses, publications, and networking events (such as the annual Five Star Conference and Expo) to support professionals in mortgage servicing, foreclosure, and real estate.

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
