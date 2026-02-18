Mamdani: Tax the Wealthy or NYC Will Raise Property Taxes

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wants the state to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy to help address the city’s budget deficit.

He’s attached a big “or else” to his message.

Mamdani warned that the alternative would involve the city increasing property taxes and dipping into its reserves.

The mayor has issued a preliminary fiscal year 2027 budget that involves a property tax increase, a prospect he has described as a “last resort.”

“Today, I’m releasing the City’s preliminary budget. After years of fiscal mismanagement, we’re staring at a $5.4 billion budget gap — and two paths. One: Albany can raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy and the most profitable corporations and address the fiscal imbalance between our city and state. The other, a last resort: balance the budget on the backs of working people using the only tools at the City’s disposal,” Mamdani stated in a post on X.

Legally, Mayor Must Balance the Budget

The New York Times said the City Council must green-light city budgets.

“As the mayor of New York City, I have a legal obligation to balance the budget. I will meet that obligation,” Mamdani said Tuesday.

“Faced with no other choice, the city would have to exercise the only revenue lever fully within our own control. We would have to raise property taxes. We would also be forced to raid our reserves,” he said.

“This would effectively be a tax on working and middle class New Yorkers, who have a median income of $122,000,” said Mamdani, who ran on a platform that promised to tackle rent costs.

Mamdani said the “preliminary budget takes the only path within our control,” but he added that the city will only go that route if there is no other way to achieve a balanced budget.