Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

HUD Moves to Close ‘Mixed Status Households’ Roommate Loophole

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced a proposed rule to require proof of U.S. citizenship or eligible status for every resident in HUD-funded housing, including “mixed-status households,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said.

With the proposed rule, HUD said it will ensure that taxpayer-funded housing benefits only go to American citizens and eligible individuals for the first time in history.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the days of illegal aliens, ineligibles, and fraudsters gaming the system and riding the coattails of American taxpayers are over,” Turner said. “HUD’s proposed rule will guarantee that all residents in HUD-funded housing are eligible tenants. We have zero tolerance for pushing aside hardworking U.S. citizens while enabling others to exploit decades-old loopholes.”

Protects HUD Funding

HUD said its proposed rule will close loopholes and prohibit HUD funding from benefitting undocumented aliens and ineligible noncitizens who reside in taxpayer-funded housing. Those persons no longer will be able to take advantage of taxpayer-funded benefits intended for American citizens or people with eligible status, Turner said.

HUD said its housing assistance is intended for U.S. citizens and certain eligible noncitizens, yet HUD resources serve only a quarter of eligible households in need.

A recent HUD and DHS audit of all assisted households identified almost 200,000 tenants with incomplete or unknown eligibility verification. HUD said it estimates roughly 24,000 illegal aliens, ineligibles, and fraudsters in 20,000 “mixed status households” benefit from HUD assistance.

HUD said the proposal builds on its work to protect federal housing benefits for vulnerable U.S. citizens and execute on President Donald Trump’s Executive Order “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.” This year, Secretary Turner:

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe