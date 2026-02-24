Legal League Webinar to Examine Statute of Limitations Risks

The Legal League Webinar Series is open to mortgage lending and servicing professionals, government representatives, and Legal League members, this webinar series is designed to educate the nation’s elite financial services law firms on the latest issues and policies impacting the mortgage industry.

This webinar, which is intended for mortgage servicers and default specialists, will cover the statute of limitations and how it affects various jurisdictions, such as Florida, California, and New York. The panelists will go over how SOL problems come up, typical lawsuit situations including servicing errors, and the serious repercussions of non-compliance.

The discussion will focus on useful strategies for keeping an eye on deadlines and lowering legal risk in intricate foreclosure situations.

Panel includes:

David Demers, Moderator, Partner at Cooke Demers LLC

Clayton Gordon, Director of Complex Litigation & Strategic Development at McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Christian Savio, Attorney at Manganelli, Leider & Savio, P.A.

More panelists are pending.

Hosted at least six times a year, the Legal League webinars provide timely topics from top speakers. Discussions are designed to inform mortgage servicers and attorneys.

