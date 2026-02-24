Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Legal League Webinar to Examine Statute of Limitations Risks

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

The Legal League Webinar Series is open to mortgage lending and servicing professionals, government representatives, and Legal League members, this webinar series is designed to educate the nation’s elite financial services law firms on the latest issues and policies impacting the mortgage industry.

This webinar, which is intended for mortgage servicers and default specialists, will cover the statute of limitations and how it affects various jurisdictions, such as Florida, California, and New York. The panelists will go over how SOL problems come up, typical lawsuit situations including servicing errors, and the serious repercussions of non-compliance.

The discussion will focus on useful strategies for keeping an eye on deadlines and lowering legal risk in intricate foreclosure situations.

Panel includes:

  • David Demers, Moderator, Partner at Cooke Demers LLC
  • Clayton Gordon, Director of Complex Litigation & Strategic Development at McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
  • Christian Savio, Attorney at Manganelli, Leider & Savio, P.A.

More panelists are pending.

Hosted at least six times a year, the Legal League webinars provide timely topics from top speakers. Discussions are designed to inform mortgage servicers and attorneys. They are only accessible to Lenders, Servicers, GSEs and Legal League members. All relevant content is provided OnDemand through Five Star Academy. If you do not have a log in, reach out to us at legalleague100@thefivestar.com.

Past webinars can be found here.

Who is Legal League?

The Legal League is the premier professional association of financial services law firms in the United States. With member law firms spread out across the U.S., the Legal League is uniquely positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry.

When you need a financial services firm with the experience to champion your needs, Legal League members will provide you with a clear view of the legal landscape and the expertise to navigate it. Legal League stands committed to supporting you through education, communication, relationship development, and advisory services.

This webinar is exclusively available to Lenders, Mortgage Servicers, GSEs, and Legal League members.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe