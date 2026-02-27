NewDay USA Appoints Former HUD Deputy Secretary and FHA Commissioner Brian Montgomery as Advisory Board Vice Chairman

NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lending company serving the veteran community, has announced the appointment of Brian D. Montgomery as Vice Chairman of its advisory board, effective immediately.

Montgomery is the only individual to serve as FHA Commissioner twice and under three different presidential administrations—Bush, Obama, and Trump in his first term. Montgomery also served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the first Trump Administration, where he oversaw the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Ginnie Mae and helped manage the department’s $60 billion budget and more than $55 billion in supplemental disaster recovery funding.

Montgomery served in the Executive Office of the President under Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, where he was a Deputy Assistant to the President from 2001 until 2005.

“Brian’s record of leadership at the highest levels of federal housing finance speaks for itself,” said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. “It is an honor to have him join us at NewDay and be part of our mission to help Veterans and Service Members achieve the American Dream of homeownership. As we continue to set new standards and raise the bar for how the mortgage industry serves our nation’s heroes, Brian will play a critical role and bring considerable expertise.”

Leader in Veteran Mortgage Lending

“After a career in uniform, I know true service when I see it,” said Admiral Thomas Lynch, Executive Chairman of NewDay USA. “Brian’s unwavering commitment to service embodies the values that define NewDay. His experience will be instrumental as we continue working with our nation’s Veterans to build the lives they have earned and deserve.”

“Having dedicated my career to advancing responsible lending and expanding access to homeownership, I can say with confidence that NewDay is grounded in purpose, integrity, and a deep understanding of military life,” Montgomery said. “Their disciplined approach to credit risk and remarkably low delinquency rates underscores their commitment to serving Veterans, Service Members, and their families.”

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for more than 25 years, NewDay USA has served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay’s goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserve.

NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA’s clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit www.newdayusa.com.