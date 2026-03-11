Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Mortgage Applications on the Rise  

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

Even in a time of market turbulence, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications rose 3.2% from one week earlier, according to data from its Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending March 6.

The MBA reported that the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, rose 3.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 4.1% compared with the previous week.

“Financial markets were volatile last week amid the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. Mortgage rates increased on net over the week, while refinance volume was roughly flat. Borrowers in recent weeks were able to get 30-year conforming rates below 6 percent, but with the current volatility, longer-term rates have moved up, pushing up the 30-year fixed rate to 6.19 percent,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and Chief Economist. “Purchase activity increased last week, particularly for FHA loans, which moved up more than 11 percent. The pace of homebuying continues to track ahead of last year’s pace, with overall purchase volume up 10 percent. More inventory on the market is supporting more transactions.”

MBA said that the Refinance Index was up 0.5% from the previous week and was 81% higher than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 7.8% from one week earlier.

Refinance Activity Fell

And, the unadjusted Purchase Index increased 9.3% compared with the previous week and was 11% higher than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity fell to 57.8% of total applications from 59.8% the previous week, MBA reported. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 8.9% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications rose to 17.1% from 15.8 percent the week prior, according to MBA’s data. The VA share of total applications fell to 16.1% from 17.1% the week prior. The USDA share of total applications was unchanged at 0.4%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($832,750 or less) increased to 6.19% from 6.09 percent, with points increasing to 0.58 from 0.52 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans.

MBA said the effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $832,750) increased to 6.26% from 6.16%, with points falling to 0.3 from 0.31 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate was up from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.02% from 5.97%, with points increasing to 0.70 from 0.62 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 5.54% from 5.49%, with points increasing to 0.68 from 0.60 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs fell to 5.26% from 5.32%, with points increasing to 0.64 from 0.51 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week, MBA said.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe