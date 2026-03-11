FORCE Webinar to Explore the Future of Mortgage Defaults 

The FORCE Webinar Series will present Distress Signals: Where the Default Market Is Headed Next from 1-2 p.m. (CT), Tuesday, March 31.

The webinar is a timely update on the shifting mortgage default landscape and what it means for real estate professionals focused on distressed and REO listings.

The program is free for members and $49 for non-members. You can register here.

The Federation of REO Certified Experts (FORCE) informs, educates, markets, and advocates for certified REO agents and brokers to connect them with asset management, so that together, through their expertise, they can turn a loss in the housing market into a win for a family, fulfilling the American dream and ultimately protecting communities.

An expert panel will break down current delinquency trends, foreclosure data, pipeline timelines, and emerging risk factors shaping inventory in the months ahead.

Featured speakers include Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage Ltd.; Rande Johnsen, Director Trustee Corps; and Nolan Turner, Managing Director of Carrington Holding Co.

The webinar is designed specifically for agents working in the default space, and it will offer practical insight into where opportunities may surface, how servicers are approaching loss mitigation and foreclosure decisions, and what to expect from the trustee process.

You can walk away with a clearer view of the default pipeline and actionable intelligence to position your business strategically in today’s market.