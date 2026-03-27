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Black Book Profile: ALAW

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton

(Pictured, Left to right): James Albertelli, Jonathan Sawyer, Stacy Mestayer, Justin Richie, Jeffrey Fraser

SERVICES PROVIDED: Appellate Advocacy, Attorney Closing Services, Bankruptcy Solutions, Consumer Collections, Creditors’ Rights Matters, Foreclosure Proceedings, Eviction Services, Complex Litigation, Regulatory Compliance, Replevin Actions, REO, Title, Escrow, and Closing Services.

MISSION/FOCUS: Founded in 1997, ALAW has grown from a modest legal practice to a comprehensive nationwide law firm with offices across the United States. For nearly three decades, ALAW has served as the trusted legal partner for financial institutions nationwide, delivering superior outcomes through experienced counsel, strategic innovation, and an unwavering commitment to client success.

STATES SERVED: Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, our attorneys are licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New
York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, and Wisconsin.

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: American Bankruptcy Institute, American Bar Association, American Legal & Financial Network, Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Chapter Thirteen Trustees, Texas Mortgage Bankers Association, and many others.

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Angel Flight, Fisher House Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Metropolitan Ministries, Moffitt Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Ruth Cheatham Foundation, and Warrick Dunn.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 5404 Cypress Center Dr., Suite 300, Tampa, FL 33609 » 813.221.4743 » clients@alaw.net » alaw.net

“Deep roots in mortgage default, clear focus on efficiency, consistency, and results.”

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Picture of David Wharton

David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
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