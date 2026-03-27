Black Book Profile: McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Pictured, Left to Right: Andrew Boylan, Chad Neel, Cole Patton, Tom Holthus, Matt Podmenik,

Katie Jo Keeling, Lance Olsen & Kevin McCarthy

SERVICES PROVIDED: We provide the highest level of legal offerings to the mortgage default and financial services industry.

MISSION/FOCUS: Our attorneys have decades of experience in providing a wide range of legal services,

from routine cases to complex litigation. We pride ourselves on always delivering the highest quality service and

representation. Our motto: Service Second to None!

STATES SERVED: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington.

STANDARD OF SERVICE: We know that our clients rely on us to give them expert advice and representation, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 2763 Camino Del Rio South #100, San Diego, CA 92108 » 877.369.6122

Matthew Podmenik, info@mccarthyholthus.com » mccarthyholthus.com

“Service Second to None”