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Black Book Profile: McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton
2026_BlackBook_McCarthy

Pictured, Left to Right: Andrew Boylan, Chad Neel, Cole Patton, Tom Holthus, Matt Podmenik,
Katie Jo Keeling, Lance Olsen & Kevin McCarthy

SERVICES PROVIDED: We provide the highest level of legal offerings to the mortgage default and financial services industry.

MISSION/FOCUS: Our attorneys have decades of experience in providing a wide range of legal services,
from routine cases to complex litigation. We pride ourselves on always delivering the highest quality service and
representation. Our motto: Service Second to None!

STATES SERVED: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington.

STANDARD OF SERVICE: We know that our clients rely on us to give them expert advice and representation, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 2763 Camino Del Rio South #100, San Diego, CA 92108 » 877.369.6122
Matthew Podmenik, info@mccarthyholthus.com » mccarthyholthus.com

“Service Second to None”

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Picture of David Wharton

David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
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