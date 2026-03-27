Black Book Profile: Schneiderman & Sherman, PC

(Pictured, Left to Right): Melissa Prantzalos, Michael Hogan, Renee O’Donnell, Chrisopher Phillips,

Megan Johnson, Neil Sherman, Brandon Johnson

SERVICES PROVIDED: Schneiderman & Sherman, PC, provides clients with access to the most creative, cost-effective solutions for their various mortgage default legal needs. The firm has a long history specializing in foreclosure, bankruptcy, mediation, loss mitigation, eviction, mortgage-related litigation, and REO closings throughout Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ohio. As a member of the Legal League, the ﬁrm is dedicated to the interests of its clients, industry, and community and continues to establish best practices throughout the ﬁrm as new challenges to the industry arise.

MISSION/FOCUS: Our mission is to provide the best legal services to our clients while being a participant and steward of the default legal industry.

STATES SERVED: Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio.

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League, ALFN, ABI, NACTT, MMLA, State Bar of Indiana, State Bar of Kentucky, State Bar of Ohio, State Bar of Michigan, State Bar of Minnesota, USFN.

WHAT SETS YOUR FIRM APART? At Schneiderman & Sherman, attorneys and staff are proud of their history serving the mortgage industry. The ﬁrm prides itself on client communication, work product, and the ability to adapt to clients’ ever-changing needs. The experienced staff is always accessible, responsive, and attentive to detail. With a current focus on loss mitigation, Schneiderman & Sherman provides clients with access to the most creative, cost-effective solutions for their various legal issues. The ﬁrm’s staff strives to address clients’ needs and meet their expectations efﬁciently and effectively, and it does so with integrity, insight, and innovation.

AWARDS: 2023, 2024 USFN Award of Excellence Recipient.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 23938 Research Drive, Suite 300, Farmington Hills, MI 48335

248.539.7400 » Neil Sherman, nsherman@sspclegal.com » sspclegal.com

“Pairing what made our law firm great 30 years ago with the technology of today and tomorrow to maintain our place in an ever-changing industry.”