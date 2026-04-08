Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Luxury Housing Market Slows, but Trends Vary by Region 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

High-end pricing is the market itself in a few U.S. markets, not just a portion of it, according to new data and industry experts. More than half of all active properties are priced at $1 million or more in 13 select areas, such as Nantucket, MA; Aspen, CO; and Jackson, WY, according to the Realtor.com March Luxury Housing Report.

Even while year-over-year (YoY) numbers are still marginally below 2025 levels, this high-end concentration is contrasted with the larger U.S. luxury home market, which exhibits a seasonal firming of monthly prices. In March, the 90th percentile, or national luxury threshold, was close to $1.25 million. Despite a 3.7% monthly increase, the national entry-level luxury price is still 2.9% less than it was a year ago.

“The national luxury market is modestly softer, but stabilizing seasonally as it enters the spring. This month we examined a select group of resort and island destinations that operate in a separate price tier,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. “In these pure luxury markets, the typical home is priced above $1 million and, in some cases, nearly everything for sale exceeds that luxury benchmark. Because the median home in these areas is already a luxury asset, the threshold for the most exclusive properties often reaches levels three to 10 times higher than the national benchmark.”

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Top 10 Most Expensive Metropolitan Luxury Markets:
RankArea10% Most expensive listings start at:10% most expensive MoM10% Most expensive YoYAverage annual million-dollar listings countMultiple to national luxury median
1Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT$4,299,4500.9%-12.2%5393.4
2Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA$4,255,3621.0%-8.9%9,3363.4
3Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii$4,192,750-0.9%-4.0%7143.4
4Naples-Marco Island, FL$3,652,767-1.7%-1.2%2,4022.9
5San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA$3,499,4000.1%-7.4%1,0482.8
6Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA$3,193,000-2.4%-3.2%5092.6
7Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA$3,047,5001.6%-12.9%6662.4
8New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ$2,998,160-3.5%-7.9%11,5722.4
9Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL$2,921,2495.6%0.7%1,4392.3
10San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA$2,872,2850.5%-6.6%2,3722.3

Million-Dollar Homes Remain “The Norm” in Some Areas

Following last month’s investigation of “accessible luxury,” where buyers may break into the top 10% of listings without usual high-end price tags, there has been a trend toward discovering these pure premium centers. This month, the data shifts to markets where luxury is the norm, which is the opposite end of the spectrum.

With 99% of all active properties valued at $1 million or more, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is in a class of its own. Jackson, Wyoming (68%) and Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts (90%) are next in line. The research noted Petoskey, Michigan, as an unexpected entry, despite the fact that coastal and mountain hubs predominate. The resort town in Northern Michigan shows how lifestyle-driven demand is generating pockets of pure luxury around the nation, particularly in the Great Lakes region, with 53% of its properties priced above $1 million.

“These pure luxury markets are defined by geographic and structural scarcity,” said Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com. “Whether it’s an island with strict building codes or a mountain valley with limited private land, supply cannot expand to meet demand. This creates an environment where luxury becomes the standard. In Rifle, CO, a micropolitan market which encompasses Aspen, the top 1% of the market starts at $59.2 million, a figure that dwarfs the ultra-luxury thresholds of even the largest coastal powerhouses like Los Angeles or New York.”

Top 10 Luxury Markets Where Over Half of Listings Exceed $1M:
RankAreaMetro/MicroMedian Listing Price10% Most Expensive Listings Start at:5% Most Expensive Listings Start at:1% Most Expensive Listings Start at:Average Annual Million-Dollar Listings CountShare of Million Dollar Listings
USACountry$415,450$1.25M$1.20M$5.75M134,53013.1 %
1Nantucket, MAMicro$4.08M$10.0M$12.92M$25.76M13899 %
2Vineyard Haven, MAMicro$2.40M$8.26M$10.84M$16.36M19490 %
3Jackson, WY-IDMicro$1.75M$10.20M$18.0M$39.55M24568 %
4Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CAMetro$1.72M$9.88M$16.26M$38.60M43769 %
5Rifle, COMicro$1.65M$16.81M$25.50M$59.18M44058 %
6Hailey, IDMicro$1.44M$8.50M$13.0M$19.80M14562 %
7Kapaa, HawaiiMicro$1.40M$5.89M$8.49M$14.70M23363 %
8Napa, CAMetro$1.29M$4.98M$7.40M$15.98M30962 %
9Salinas, CAMetro$1.24M$4.32M$8.86M$24.10M31362 %
10Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CAMetro$1.20M$2.75M$4.20M$9.25M29157 %
Nantucket, Massachusetts

National Luxury Overview: March 2026

PricingMarch 2026Monthly changeYoY change
Luxury threshold 90th percentile$1,249,6113.7 %-2.9 %
High-end luxury threshold 95th percentile$1,997,1080.5 %-4.9 %
Ultra luxury threshold 99th percentile$5,753,869-0.2 %-3.7 %
Million-dollar listing share13.1 %1.1pp-0.4pp

According to the report, the “ceiling” for real estate varies greatly across the nation, according to the analysis. Certain resort markets attain substantially higher levels than the national 99th percentile criterion, which is approximately $5.75 million:

  • Rifle, CO (Aspen area): $59.2 million
  • Jackson, WY: $39.5 million
  • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: $38.6 million
  • Nantucket, MA: $25.8 million

Note: Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultra-luxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

To read the full report, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe