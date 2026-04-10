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HUD Announces $1.1B for Affordable Housing Initiatives in Tribal Communities

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

More than $1.1 billion in Indian Housing Block Grant funding for eligible American Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Villages, and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to support affordable housing projects in nearly 600 Tribal communities, has been announced by The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Native American Programs.

“HUD is fully committed to empowering and uplifting Tribal communities by ensuring they have the tools necessary to build successful, high-quality, affordable housing,” HUD Secretary Turner said. “This investment will help us meet the needs of those living in Indian Country by promoting healthy communities while strengthening our partnership with Tribes and their leaders.”

The program is a formula grant that supports a wide range of affordable housing initiatives in Tribal communities, HUD said.

The initiatives include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services for eligible families and individuals, safety and crime prevention measures, and model activities.

30th Anniversary of Law

HUD said the announcement comes as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA)—the law that established IHBG. HUD said that since its passage, NAHASDA has helped Tribes build, acquire, and rehabilitate more than 160,000 homes across Indian Country.

According to Census data, roughly 3.7 million people identify as American Indian or Alaska Native alone and roughly 9–10 million people identify as American Indian or Alaska Native alone or in combination with another race.

The program is a formula grant that supports a wide range of affordable housing initiatives in Tribal communities, HUD said.

The initiatives include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services for eligible families and individuals, safety and crime prevention measures, and model activities.

HUD said the announcement comes as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA)—the law that established IHBG. HUD said that since its passage, NAHASDA has helped Tribes build, acquire, and rehabilitate more than 160,000 homes across Indian Country.

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Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
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