Remembering the Industry’s Ingrid Jaschok

Ingrid Jaschok, a well-known mortgage servicing industry professional who was most recently serving as SVP at Cenlar, passed away on April 9 at the age of 53.

As SVP of Default Operations at Cenlar, Jaschok oversaw all business segments within the default servicing portfolio, including early and late-stage default. She had more than 25 years of experience in call center operations, loan administration, mortgage loan servicing, loss mitigation, bank and non‐bank financial institution management, as well as regulatory and compliance oversight.

“Ingrid was authentic, said Leslie Peeler, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at Cenlar FSB, in a statement provided to MortgagePoint. “She knew exactly who she was and wasn’t afraid to show that to others. I asked some of those who worked closest with her to share a few words about how they saw Ingrid. Taken together, these words paint the clearest picture of Ingrid: a leader who was genuine, kind, and who deeply cared.”

“Ingrid always lived her values,” Peeler continued. “She was a fierce leader, cared deeply for her friends and colleagues, and always worked to create an environment where all could thrive and be themselves.”

At this week’s Five Star Government Forum in Washington, D.C., Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global and Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors, remembered Jaschok and led the audience in a moment of silence for Jaschok.

A Respected Mentor

Delgado also told MortgagePoint, “Ingrid Jaschok was a respected mentor and a steady hand to all those she worked with at Cenlar. “She navigated the complexities of our industry with a rare grace and a genuine care for the people behind the work.”

Before joining Cenlar, Jaschok was Senior Director and SVP of Default Servicing at Flagstar Bank. She was also SVP of Vulnerability Management at Citibank, where she assisted the team with the startup of Vulnerability Remediation in the Global Technology areas. Before Citibank, she was EVP of Online Auction Operations at Auction.com, where she managed merchandising to transaction servicing processing.

Jaschok, a resident of Grand Prairie, Texas, also held leadership roles at both Freedom Mortgage and Mr. Cooper, where, as SVP, she partnered with her team and technology to create an automated loss mitigation process for customers during the pandemic.

Jaschok earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Kent State University and was a recipient of a 2019 Women in Housing Leadership Award for Diversity & Inclusion.

Visitation will be held at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas, from 1-2 p.m. on April 21. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2-3 p.m.