Michigan Plan to Loosen Zoning Rules Prompts Affordability Debate

The state of Michigan is facing a significant housing shortage with increasing prices driving first-time buyers out of the Market, Axios reported.

But a plan to ease housing costs by loosening zoning rules is drawing pushback from local officials and planners, who said that approach alone won’t guarantee affordability.

Axios said that state lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan package of bills that seek to cut local zoning restrictions in an effort to spur development.

The bills would limit rules such as minimum lot sizes and set timelines for approving development proposals, with the eventual goal of helping builders construct more homes faster.

The state’s solution relies on “basic economics,” state Rep. Joe Aragona (R-Clinton Township), a co-sponsor of the bills, told Axios. “That’s the crux of it. … If you’ve got more supply and demand stays the same, [the] price should come down a bit, right?”

A Complex Problem

Some local leaders, however, told Axios that the approach oversimplifies a complex problem.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud told the website that he hasn’t seen clear evidence that the legislation would lower housing costs.

“Nobody can really pinpoint to me how this legislation getting sent into law will reduce the cost of housing for my residents,” Hammoud said.

Hammond said that his concern is that developers, given more flexibility, might still build higher-priced homes to maximize profits.

Hammond noted: “They’re not required to sell at a cheaper price — so why are they going to?”

He argues that cities already are working to expand housing through targeted, local strategies, from streamlining approvals to partnering with developers on projects that include homeownership requirements, Axios reported.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield has launched efforts to hasten permitting and offer preapproved home designs to reduce costs and delays.

Adding to Housing Supply

And regional planners. such as officials with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments said adding supply can help, but only if it aligns with local needs and infrastructure capacity.

“It’s about adding the right housing in the right place at the right cost,” Detroit City Council spokesperson Trevor Layton told Axios.

Aragona, meanshile, acknowledged the legislative package is an evolving product.

“This package is very much in its infancy,” he said. “There’s going to be no magic bullet.”

Also in Detroit, a privately funded coalition is offering cash incentives of up to $15,000 to attract new residents and retain current ones.

It’s part of a broader push to stimulate economic growth in the city.

Called “Make Detroit Home,” the initiative will award more than $500,000 in benefits to more than 300 participants, according to the MoveDetroit coalition, which launched the program. The participants include entrepreneurs, creatives, and small business owners, as well as current residents, former Detroiters, and newcomers willing to relocate.

Detroit Offers Stipends

The initiative offers stipends of up to $15,000 to help cover home down payments, renovations, rent or business expenses, according to Realtor.com.

Additional applicants may qualify for $1,000 grants to offset moving costs, security deposits and expenses such as gym memberships or meal services.

In March, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described the state’s housing crisis as an “all-hands-on-deck” effort at a roundtable discussion that also was attended state and federal democrats and housing advocates.

Whitmer highlighted the state’s progress in building or rehabilitating over 87,000 housing units but she emphasized that more must be done to meet the target of 115,000 by late 2026.

“We’ve got a lot more to do,” Whitmer said at the roundtable, according to MLive. “So that’s why I wanted to be here and listen.”