Q1 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Ticks Up as Housing Market ‘Normalizes’

According to ATTOM’s Q1 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, there were an estimated 118,727 U.S. properties with a foreclosure filing during Q1 of 2026, a gradual increase of 6% from the previous quarter and 26% from the previous year. The research also showed that there were 45,921 U.S. properties with foreclosure files in March 2026, an increase of 18% from the previous month and 28% from the previous year.

“Foreclosure activity increased in the first quarter, with both starts and completed foreclosures posting solid year-over-year gains,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “While volumes remain below historical peaks, the continued rise, especially in starts and bank repossessions, suggests financial pressure may be building for some homeowners and could signal shifting housing market dynamics.”

In Q1 2026, 82,631 U.S. properties began the foreclosure process, up 20% from the previous year and 7% from the previous quarter.

Key Findings:

Nationwide in March 2026, one in every 3,131 properties had a foreclosure filing.

States with the worst foreclosure rates in March 2026 were South Carolina (one in every 1,996 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Indiana (one in every 2,122 housing units); Florida (one in every 2,124 housing units); Illinois (one in every 2,238 housing units); and New Jersey (one in every 2,266 housing units).

30,334 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in March 2026, up 17 percent from the previous month and up 21 percent from March 2025.

Lenders completed the foreclosure process on 5,229 U.S. properties in March 2026, up 28 percent from the previous month and up 42 percent from March 2025.

States that had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in Q1 of 2026 included:

Texas (10,617 foreclosure starts) Florida (10,099 foreclosure starts) California (7,985 foreclosure starts) Georgia (4,356 foreclosure starts) New York (3,886 foreclosure starts)

In Q1 of 2026, one in every 1,211 dwelling units nationwide filed a foreclosure petition.

States with the worst foreclosure rates were:

Indiana (one in every 739 housing units with a foreclosure filing) South Carolina (one in every 743 housing units) Florida (one in every 750 housing units) Delaware (one in every 757 housing units) Illinois (one in every 833 housing units)

U.S. Lender Activity, Repossessions & More

In Q1 of 2026, 14,020 U.S. properties were repossessed by lenders through foreclosure (REO), an increase of 2% from the previous quarter and 45% from the previous year.

Among states with 100 or more REOs in Q1 2026, those with the greatest annual increases in number of REOs were:

Colorado (increase from 99 REOs in Q1 2025 to 321 REOs in Q1 2026) Alabama (increase from 153 to 355) Washington (increase from 104 to 224) Oregon (increase from 80 to 170) Florida (increase from 487 to 1,014)



Rate Rank State Total properties with filings 1/every X HU (Foreclosure rate) Q4 2025 % Q1 2025 % U.S. Total 118,727 1,211 6.30 26.37 14 Alabama 1,996 1,171 23.59 38.71 28 Alaska 198 1,615 10.00 66.39 13 Arizona 2,807 1,137 23.77 31.05 22 Arkansas 947 1,473 3.95 65.27 17 California 12,318 1,189 12.34 15.11 18 Colorado 2,092 1,238 14.07 74.04 29 Connecticut 938 1,644 -3.10 -27.57 4 Delaware 613 757 4.07 1.83 District of Columbia 328 1,101 -6.82 16.31 3 Florida 13,683 750 -0.99 43.67

Further, in Q1 2026, properties that were foreclosed upon had been in the foreclosure process for an average of 577 days. This represented a six-quarter drop, down 3% from the prior quarter and 14% from the same period last year.

States with the longest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q1 2026 were:

Louisiana (3,140 days) Hawaii (2,119 days) New York (1,911 days) Connecticut (1,686 days) Nevada (1,422 days)



Texas (165 days), West Virginia (178 days), Alaska (192 days), Wyoming (193 days), and Rhode Island (219 days) were the states with the quickest average foreclosure durations for properties foreclosed in Q1 2026.

Overall, in Q1 2026, foreclosure activity was still on the rise, with both starts and completions rising annually. The steady growth in recent quarters may indicate that the market is increasingly adapting to broader economic conditions, even though volumes are still modest by historical standards.

Note: Quarterly declines in select states are outweighed by a broader trend of elevated foreclosure activity year-over-year.

To read the full report, click here.