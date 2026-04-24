Spring Sales Heat Up as New Listings Show Modest Increase

In the four weeks ended April 19, new listings of U.S. homes for sale increased 3% year-over-year. According to a recent Redfin study, that is the largest gain since November. The biggest drop in pending home sales in about a month was 1.2% year-over-year, with applications for mortgage purchases increased by 10% per week.

As mortgage rates drop, some buyers and sellers of homes have entered the market. The median monthly housing payment decreased 1.4% year-over-year as the weekly average mortgage rate dropped to 6.3% from 6.46% two weeks prior. Additionally, there were indications last week that the Iran war was coming to an end, which momentarily lowered oil prices. Because they felt more optimistic about the economy, some house buyers and sellers might have moved off the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the U.S. homebuying season is off to a slow start this spring, according to Redfin experts. Home-sale prices are up 2% year-over-year, while mortgage rates remain higher than the sub-6% rates briefly observed in February. In addition to higher prices, some Americans are reluctant to sell or purchase homes because they believe the economy is unstable, in part because of worries about job security and the Iran War.

“The leaves are turning green, the flowers are blooming, and more sellers are listing their homes in hopes of moving before the next school year starts,” said Adrianna Berlin, a Redfin agent in Grand Rapids, MI. “While some people are holding off on selling or buying because they’re holding out hope that mortgage rates will plummet, most have come to terms with today’s costs. The people who need to move this summer are starting to list their homes or prepare for listing.”

Further, although the optimum window differs by region, a recent Redfin analysis revealed that late April is the best time to list a property for sale nationwide.

Warmer Weather Brings Out More Home Sellers

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending April 19, 2026

Metrics Four weeks ending April 19, 2026 YoY change Median sale price $394,687 2% Median asking price $427,475 2.7% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,740 at a 6.3% mortgage rate -1.4% Pending sales 89,393 -1.2% New listings 107,644 3% Active listings 1,110,922 -2.6% Months of supply 4.2 Unchanged Share of homes off market in two weeks 38.9% Essentially unchanged Median days on market 46 +4 days Share of homes sold above list price 24.9% Down from 26% Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.7% Down from 98.8%

Note: 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending April 19, 2026

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in new listings:

Milwaukee, WI (22.2%) Montgomery County, PA (20.6%) Pittsburgh (15.4%) Washington, D.C. (14.4%) Minneapolis (14%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in new listings:

Tampa, FL (-10.9%) Riverside, CA (-10.7%) Jacksonville, FL (-10.2%) Las Vegas (-9.7%) Orlando, FL (-8.1%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in median sale price:

Detroit (14.8%) San Francisco (11.7%) Cleveland (11%) Providence, RI (10.6%) Pittsburgh (9.7%)

Overall, the U.S. median sale price declined in 18 metros.

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in median sale price:

Austin, Texas (-3.6%) Riverside, CA (-3.4%) Seattle, WA (-3%) Minneapolis (-2.7%) Las Vegas (-2.4%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in pending sales:

West Palm Beach, FL (19.6%) Miami (10.6%) Milwaukee (6.2%) Austin, Texas (4.3%) Pittsburgh (3.7%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in pending sales:

Houston (-14.5%) Seattle, WA (-11.7%) Providence, RI (-9.6%) Nassau County, NY (-9.4%) Detroit (-9.2%)

To read the full report, click here.