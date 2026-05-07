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MISMO Updates ‘Life of Loan’ Model With AI, Credit Monitoring Enhancements 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

The MISMO Life of Loan, a visual model that illustrates the mortgage life cycle, assisting technical and business professionals in examining how workgroups, products, and tools complement essential mortgage procedures and offer answers to obstacles encountered along the way.

Key Highlights of the MISMO Life of Loan Version 2025.02 include:

  • Process Updates
    • Assign Loan to Commitment
    • Discontinue Credit File Monitoring 
    • Get Title and Settlement Fees
    • Initiate Credit File Monitoring 
    • Perform Preclosing Verifications
    • Review Farmer Mac Loan Products

  • New Narratives
    • Assign Loan to Commitment
    • Discontinue Credit File Monitoring
    • Get Title and Settlement Fees
    • Initiate Credit File Monitoring
    • Review Farmer Mac Loan Products
    • Utilize Artificial Intelligence

“One of MISMO’s goals is to make complex concepts easier to understand, and the Life of Loan does exactly that,” said Brian Vieaux, President of MISMO. “It serves as a powerful educational resource that helps professionals better grasp how standards, processes, and collaboration come together in practice.”

Members of MISMO take pleasure in The MISMO Business Process Model (BPM) Community of Practice, led by independent consultant Tammy Pegg Kienlen and vice-chaired by PrimeLending’s Kenneth Chenault, maintains and updates the model every two years to reflect typical mortgage lifecycle activities and demonstrate the practical application of MISMO Products.

In order to increase comprehension, expedite the adoption of standards, and improve operational efficiency, MISMO invites lenders, technology partners, and those assisting with mortgage processes to investigate the Life of Loan Model. While non-members can read a downloaded PDF version of the tool, members have access to the full interactive experience.

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Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
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