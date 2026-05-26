Twelve Emerging Luxury Markets Gaining High-End Ground 

The U.S. luxury home market is evolving with a new tier of high-end activity taking hold in mid-sized metros nationwide.

According to Realtor.com, the traditional coastal powerhouses of New York and California continue to anchor the U.S. luxury market. The Realtor.com April Luxury Housing Report showcases 12 emerging luxury markets where the high-end market is expanding rapidly, often outpacing the national rate of inventory growth.

“We are seeing a fundamental shift in where luxury is moving. The real story this spring isn’t found in the established coastal cores, but in these 12 emerging markets that are actively transitioning into luxury markets,” said Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com. “These are places where luxury has gained significant depth and momentum. Whether it’s driven by corporate relocation in the Southeast or the desire for acreage and privacy in the Hudson Valley, these markets are offering a new value proposition for the high-end buyer that balances lifestyle with a slightly more accessible entry point than the national luxury floor.”

Realtor.com said that the national luxury threshold (90th percentile) reached $1,274,423 in April, up 2% from March.

Year-Over-Year Decline

The website said that pricing remains 1.9% below year-ago levels, marking the 25th consecutive month of year-over-year decline. Realtor.com noted that stabilization of the national entry point is occurring alongside the aggressive scaling of luxury inventory in transition markets such as Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas (+37.7% YoY) and Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina (+23.7% YoY).

Realtor.com said it looked for metros with a meaningful volume of million-dollar listings (200–500 annually) in which at least 10% of all inventory is priced above $1 million. It said the resulting list of 12 markets shows two distinct drivers of luxury growth: new development and the appreciation of legacy estates.

In fast-growing places such as Fayetteville, Arkansas (41.3% new construction share) and Provo-Orem, Utah (36.8%), the luxury segment is being actively created by builders to meet the demands of high-income professionals, Realtor.com said. In markets such as the Hudson Valley’s Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh metro, growth is propelled by the prestige of existing equestrian farmlands and historic enclaves, Realtor.com noted.

“The drivers of this emergence vary by region,” Smith added. “In the Research Triangle and Northwest Arkansas, builders are the primary engine, purpose-building luxury to meet modern customization demands. However, in places like Santa Fe or the Hudson Valley, the growth is more rooted in the appreciation and re-entry of existing homes into the million-dollar tier. In the Hudson Valley specifically, we’re seeing a quiet ascent of estate-driven communities like Tuxedo Park and Millbrook, where privacy and land are the primary amenities, attracting buyers who want an alternative to the density of New York City.”

NYC Surpasses Miami

Realtor.com noted that New York City reclaimed the top spot for million-dollar listing counts (11,580) over Miami, Florida (10,373), a reflection of the city’s well-established spring inventory surge.

Despite the monthly flip, Realtor.com said that Miami’s trajectory remains “structurally changed,” with an inventory base that has tripled since early 2022, indicating that even as seasonal patterns return, the geographic footprint of U.S. luxury has permanently expanded.