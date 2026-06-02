Fannie Mae Publicizes Sale of Reperforming Loans 

Fannie Mae has started advertising the reperforming loans it recently sold. Qualified buyers may purchase the roughly 2,333 loans in the sale, which have an outstanding principal sum of about $565 million. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. is working with us to market this sale of reperforming loans. The deadline for bids is June 23, 2026.

Reperforming loans are those that are current at the time of sale, have been significantly past due in the past, and have reperformed for a while. According to the conditions of Fannie Mae’s reperforming loan sale, the buyer must provide loss mitigation options to any borrower who might re-default within five years of the sale closing.

The goal of Fannie Mae’s non-performing loan sales is to assist stabilize neighborhoods, satisfy the portfolio reduction targets mandated by the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement with the United States Treasury, and lower the number of highly overdue loans that Fannie Mae owns.

Over time, FHFA has improved standards for these transactions to promote widespread buyer involvement and offer borrower protections. According to these regulations, buyers of non-performing loans must, if feasible, offer foreclosure alternatives and loan modifications to borrowers. Property transactions to owner-occupants and nonprofit organizations must be given priority if foreclosure cannot be avoided.

Any approved or ongoing loss mitigation initiatives, including loan modifications, must be honored by all buyers at the time of sale. Before beginning foreclosure on any loan, homebuyers must also provide delinquent borrowers with a waterfall of loss mitigation choices, such as loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness.

Interested bidders can sign up for training, announcements, and other information. Fannie Mae has announced that it will also provide details about certain pools that are for sale.

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