Housing Director Bill Pulte Picked as Acting Intelligence Chief

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte was named by President Donald Trump as acting director of national intelligence on Tuesday.

The move would elevate a political ally of the president with no known background in intelligence to a key national spy post, Politico noted.

Pulte takes over for Tulsi Gabbard, who announced she plans to depart the DNI post at the end of this month.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

NBC noted that Pulte made headlines last year when he recommended that the Department of Justice investigate Democratic lawmakers, Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook and New York Attorney General Letitia James over unproven allegations of mortgage fraud.

None of the allegations have led to a conviction, Politico noted.

Promoted Investigations

As a supporter of the president, Pulte also advocated for Congress to investigate then-Fed Chair Jerome Powell over the renovation of the central bank’s headquarters and he promoted a 50-year mortgage idea championed by Trump, but which was panned by many economists and financial experts.

Pulte’s nod is the latest challenge for Senate Republicans, and it comes as the administration looks to smooth things over with lawmakers still smarting over its “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” Politico reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune mentioned the controversy surrounding Pulte in his initial reaction Tuesday and said he was unsure he would ever be nominated for the permanent post.

“I’ll try and get more information about the current state of their thinking about that position,” he said. “If he’s somebody they want in that position permanently, he’s got, as you all know, a lengthy road ahead of him.”

No Indication Pulte is Permanent Choice

Any nomination for the permanent position would have to go through the Senate Intelligence Committee, where opposition from any one Republican could sink a nominee’s chances amid solid Democratic opposition.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defended the pick: “The President chooses the best and most talented people to serve in his Cabinet. That is why this Administration has achieved record successes for the American people. Bill Pulte is a great selection and he will do a great job on behalf of the American people,” he wrote.