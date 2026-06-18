Zillow: Housing Shortage, Not Commissions, Remains Core Affordability Challenge

For many, it may be tempting to search for straightforward reasons and remedies in a housing market where affordability is a severe problem and the American dream appears unattainable for millions of people. One of the main causes of the affordability dilemma is commonly attributed to the expenses incurred in completing a real estate transaction, such as commissions, closing costs, and how brokers pay to market themselves.

According to Zillow experts, that isn’t true. In fact, despite significant increases in home prices and affordability issues during the Great Recession, typical real estate commission rates have gradually decreased over the past 20 years, according to Federal Reserve statistics.

The reality that underlies affordability issues is much more complicated and influenced by a wide range of factors that affect the market’s health, such as the scarcity of available housing, rising interest rates, local building codes, and the concealment of listings in private listing networks.

The primary cause of the affordability dilemma is still a straightforward issue with no straightforward fix: there aren’t enough homes for everyone in need. The United States has been unable to construct enough homes to keep up with household formation, population growth, and changing consumer demands for decades. Zillow research has repeatedly demonstrated that facilitating the construction of more houses is necessary for a long-term solution to the affordability challenge. We must allow supply to increase if we want prices to decline.

As mentioned by experts, when there aren’t enough homes, everyone is impacted. Prices grow as demand exceeds supply, and even qualified purchasers find it difficult. On paper, sellers might benefit from increasing prices, but most sellers also purchase a house at the same time. Additionally, whether people are moving, upgrading, or downsizing, it is more difficult to find a new house that suits them when there is a shortage of inventory.

Another crucial element is access to the supply that is available. Homebuyers are able to see and compete for every available home in a robust market. American families are prevented from shopping for potential future homes when merchandise is concealed on secret networks.

“Underrepresented groups” may be disproportionately affected by this restricted access, which thus distorts competitiveness. A competitive market requires openness and transparency. The majority of buyers are forced to fight for a small number of properties when not all purchasers have access to listings, and this increased competition raises prices. Additionally, sellers are typically at a disadvantage if the largest pool of eligible purchasers is not reached by their properties.

With the use of technology, buyers may identify homes that fit their budget and narrow down their search, according to Zillow. In certain situations, tools can even assist in resolving issues related to structural affordability.

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