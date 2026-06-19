USDA Rural Development Moving Some Roles to DFW, St. Louis

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development Mission Area has announced a modernization and restructuring effort to strengthen customer service, improve program accessibility, and enhance support for rural communities across the nation.

As part of that restructuring, the agency said it will maintain its National Capital Region (NCR) presence in Washington, D.C., to be responsive to Congress, interagency needs, regulatory work, and policy coordination, while relocating select NCR-based positions to St. Louis, Missouri, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

The new locations will serve as operational hubs supporting loan and grant processing, program management, and maintain our mission of serving rural communities, USDA said.

“When rural communities collaborate with USDA they deserve a streamlined experience. With this reorganization, that’s exactly what they’ll get,” said Deputy Secretary Stephen A. Vaden. “Realigning Rural Development’s reviews, approvals, and servicing structure, together with significant improvements in the agency’s IT systems, will help rural America achieve more without government getting in the way.”

Field-based Programs

Rural Development said maintains one of the largest field-based presences in the federal government, with more than 3,000 employees serving in more than 400 offices throughout rural America.

“Rural Development is, by name and by function, fully focused on the rural communities we serve,” said Todd Lindsey, Acting Under Secretary for Rural Development. “This reorganization injects new attention to our systems and processes that will eliminate unnecessary layers of bureaucracy, improve our ability to engage with our customers, and conduct responsible oversight of federal investments.”

USDA said this action comes after its July 24, 2025, announcement outlining the department’s intention to reorganize around four pillars: aligning workforce size with available resources, relocating resources closer to customers, eliminating excess management layers, and consolidating support functions.

The USDA said that program delivery employees in state and regional offices will not be required to relocate, as they already operate in the rural communities they serve. It said that field staff will continue to lead constituent engagement, stakeholder outreach, and marketing of RD programs.

USDA noted that this structure builds on successful models used by national-level RD programs such as Single-Family Housing Guaranteed Loans, Multi-Family Housing Guaranteed Loans, the Electric Program, and the Telecom Program, where program funds are administered centrally.

Consolidates Functions

According to the USDA, Rural Development will consolidate loan origination, processing, and servicing functions under one centralized national framework and that current processes have contributed to inconsistent underwriting and costly delays. It said that centralization will strengthen quality control, reduce delinquency, and protect taxpayer dollars while ensuring borrowers receive consistent, high-quality service.

One important part of the modernization effort is a significant investment in Rural Development’s IT infrastructure.

USDA said it is launching the transformation of more than 130 loan and grant systems that support farmers, ranchers, and rural communities into one modern platform built for the 21st century. The upgrade will enable customers to submit applications, track cases, access records, and resolve issues online 24/7 without staff intervention, USDA said.