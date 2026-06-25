FEMA Extends Housing Aid for Los Angeles Fire Survivors

Los Angeles fire survivors will continue receiving federal housing assistance as they rebuild after the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved an extension of disaster aid requested by California officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that under the approval, FEMA extended the Individuals and Households Program housing assistance period for eligible homeowners through July 9, 2027.

“Recovery doesn’t end when the headlines fade. Thousands of Los Angeles families are still working to rebuild their homes and their lives, and this extension will help ensure survivors continue receiving the support they need during this critical phase of recovery. We’re grateful FEMA listened to the concerns raised by survivors, local communities, and advocates across California and approved this extension,” Newsom said in a release.

FEMA also approved a three-month extension of assistance for eligible renters through Oct. 9 2026, the governor’s office noted.

State officials said the extension comes after months of advocacy by Newsom, members of California’s congressional delegation, local elected officials and community organizations.

Ongoing Challenges

More than 35,000 households had received assistance through the Individuals and Households Program as of June 12, according to FEMA with more than $177 million awarded to eligible survivors.

Federal officials cited ongoing challenges facing survivors, including unresolved insurance claims, underinsurance issues, housing shortages, contractor shortages and rebuilding delays.

“The extension of FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides much-needed breathing room for families who are still navigating the long road to recovery after the devastating wildfires. I appreciate our state and federal partners for recognizing that recovery does not happen on a fixed timeline and for ensuring survivors continue to have access to critical resources and support,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

The Palisades and Eaton fires began in January 2025 and destroyed more than 16,000 homes and burned more than 38,000 acres, according to official reports.