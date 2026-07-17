Foreclosure Activity Posts Annual Rise in First Half of 2026

The number of default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions in the first six months of 2026 was up 21% from the same time period a year ago and up 28% from the same time period two years ago, according to a new report from real estate data provider ATTOM.

Its Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows there were a total of 227,548 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the first six months of 2026.

“Foreclosure activity continued to increase in the first half of 2026, but the broader picture remains one of a market that is gradually returning to more typical patterns,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said. “The combination of rising foreclosure starts, increased foreclosure completions, and shorter timelines points to a continued normalization of the foreclosure process, although the increases also suggest that some homeowners may be facing greater financial strain than they were a year ago.”

ATTOM said that among states with at least 500 foreclosure filings in the first half of 2026, the largest year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity were recorded in Idaho (up 59%), Colorado (up 57%), Georgia (up 52%), North Carolina (up 47%), and Mississippi (up 45%).

Foreclosure Filings

Nationwide, ATTOM reported that 0.16% of all housing units (one in every 632) had a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2026.

It reported that states with the worst foreclosure rates in the first half of 2026 were Florida (0.27% of housing units with a foreclosure filing); South Carolina (0.26%); Indiana (0.25%); Delaware (0.25%); and Illinois (0.23%).

ATTOM’s report noted that other states with first-half foreclosure rates among the 10 worst nationwide were Nevada (0.22%); New Jersey (0.22%); Ohio (0.20%); Maryland (0.19%); and Utah (0.19%).

ATTOM noted that among the 227 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the worst foreclosure rates in the first half of 2026 were Punta Gorda, Florida (0.50% of housing units with foreclosure filings); Lakeland, Florida (0.48%); Columbia, South Carolina (0.43%); Macon, Georgia (0.36%); and Fayetteville, North Carolina (0.36%).

Other major metro areas with foreclosure rates ranking among the top 10 worst in the first half of 2026 were Cape Coral, Florida (0.35% of housing units with a foreclosure filing); Cleveland, Ohio (0.33%); Jacksonville, Florida (0.31%); Ocala, Florida (0.31%); and Jacksonville, North Carolina (0.31%).

Texas, Florida Lead Nation

ATTOM noted that a total of 164,566 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in the first six months of 2026. That’s up 18% from the first half of last year and up 66% from the first half of 2020.

According to ATTOM, the states that recorded the greatest number of foreclosure starts in the first half of 2026 included Texas (20,739 foreclosure starts); Florida (20,358 foreclosure starts); California (16,040 foreclosure starts); Georgia (8,164 foreclosure starts); and Illinois (7,424 foreclosure starts).

Lenders foreclosed (REO) on a total of 27,983 U.S. properties in the first six months of 2026, up 33% from the first half of 2025 but down 26% from the first half of 2020, ATTOM reported.

The reported noted that states that posted the greatest number of REOs in the first half of 2026 included Texas (3,322 REOs); California (2,644 REOs); Florida (2,070 REOs); Pennsylvania (1,893 REOs); and Illinois (1,543 REOs).

ATTOM reported that properties foreclosed in Q2 2026 had been in the foreclosure process for an average of 563 days, the lowest level since 2013. That figure was down 2% from the previous quarter and down 13 percent from a year ago.

Foreclosure Timelines

The reported said that states with the longest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q2 2026 were Louisiana (3,491 days); Hawaii (2,293 days); New York (2,007 days); Connecticut (1,626 days); and Nevada (1,507 days).

States with the shortest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q2 2026 were Texas (155 days); New Hampshire (157 days); Wyoming (173 days); West Virginia (196 days); and Alaska (199 days), ATTOM reported.

There were a total of 115,714 U.S. properties with a foreclosure filing during the second quarter of 2026, down 3% from the previous quarter but up 15% from a year ago, the report stated.

Nationwide, ATTOM reported that one in every 1,242 housing units had a foreclosure filing in Q2 2026. States with the worst foreclosure rates were South Carolina (one in every 723 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Florida (one in every 726 housing units); Delaware (one in every 805 housing units); Indiana (one in every 839 housing units); and Nevada (one in every 871 housing units).