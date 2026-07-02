GSEs Release Loan-Level Data to Support FICO Score 10T Validation

Global analytics software leader FICO has announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have released expanded historical datasets for FICO Score 10T, covering loan-level performance data from April 2013 through September 2025.

“The Federal Housing Finance Agency and the GSEs have taken an important step forward in advancing the credit score modernization effort with the release of the FICO Score 10T historical data,” said Julie May, Vice President and General Manager of B2B Scores at FICO. “FICO Score 10T is the most predictive credit score model available, built on a long history of trusted performance designed to support the safety and soundness of the housing market. We’re eager for market participants to dig into the data to independently validate the strength of the model and see how its use can expand access for borrowers while supporting a more resilient housing finance system.”

FICO said the newly available datasets represent a significant milestone in the mortgage industry’s transition to modernized credit scoring. It enables lenders, investors, and housing finance stakeholders to evaluate the performance of FICO Score 10T using real-world, GSE loan-level information, the company said.

FICO Datasets Now Available

The FICO Score 10T historical datasets are available directly from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

FICO Score 10T incorporates trended credit data and, when available in the credit bureau file, rental payment history, giving lenders a more complete view of how consumers manage credit and housing payments over time.

To ensure lenders can evaluate the findings for themselves, FICO Score 10T is now available at no cost alongside Classic FICO via the FICO Score 10T Free Access Program.

FICO said that nearly 70 lenders already have signed up.