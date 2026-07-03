Law Firms Announce New Collaboration, Strategies & More

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP (MRLP) has announced that it has merged with Scott & Corley, P.A., a South Carolina-based company, on July 1, 2026. This operational alliance broadens MRLP’s geographic reach and enables the company to provide all of its legal services in South Carolina. Scott & Corley, P.A. has a long history of providing excellent customer service, a significant regional presence, and extensive experience in foreclosure and default servicing.

“This combination reflects our continued focus on strategic growth in markets that are important to our clients,” said Marty Stone, Managing Partner and CEO of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP. “Scott & Corley’s experience and respected standing within the industry and South Carolina legal community further strengthen our ability to serve clients with the insight and capabilities they expect.”

For its work in government relations, mortgage default, and debtor-creditor rights, the firm has won multiple awards, including the Martindale-Hubbell Register of Preeminent Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America (top 5% for state), and Super Lawyers (top 5% for state). The firm’s individual selections for SCLW’s Lawyers Hall of Fame and the Order of the Palmetto, SC’s highest civilian honor, further attest to its community, public service, and charitable endeavors. These attributes enable MRLP’s intentional, responsible expansion plan while upholding a strong commitment to local, state-based operations. They also closely connect with MRLP’s culture and operational philosophy.

“We are pleased to join MRLP and build on the foundation we have established in South Carolina,” said Ronald “Ron” C. Scott, Founder of Scott & Corley, P.A. “This combination allows us to continue serving our clients with the same team and local insight while benefiting from the additional resources, infrastructure, and broader reach of a firm with an established multi-state practice.”

The Scott & Corley team will continue to operate out of its Columbia, South Carolina office as part of the transfer, and staff members are anticipated to stay in place to guarantee continuity for customers and continuing issues. With no interference with client service, file-level operations, or staffing directly supporting client affairs, MRLP expects personnel, workflows, technology platforms, and compliance controls to remain aligned. With no changes to MRLP’s name or organizational structure, Scott & Corley’s default practice will merge with McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP, after the effective date.

Building on Scott & Corley’s strengths, MRLP has announced that it is eager to offer clients enhanced capabilities, in-depth local expertise, and the same superior level of service that has characterized both companies for decades.

About McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP is a law firm with a broad multi-state practice providing legal services to the mortgage banking and financial services industries, including foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, litigation, and compliance-related matters. The firm’s platform is supported by local, state-based teams focused on delivering responsive, high-quality legal services.

About Scott & Corley, P.A.

Scott & Corley, P.A. is a South Carolina-based law firm focused on mortgage banking, default services, real estate litigation, creditor’s rights, and governmental relations. The firm represents regional and national financial institutions and maintains a long-standing presence in Columbia, South Carolina. Scott & Corley has received numerous recognitions for its work in governmental relations, mortgage foreclosure, and debtor-creditor rights, including distinctions from South Carolina Best Lawyers and South Carolina Super Lawyers, reflecting the respect it has earned in the legal community.