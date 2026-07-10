Mortgage Rate Dip Fuels Pending Sales Surge, Redfin Reports 

U.S. pending home sales increased by 1.3% compared to the previous week, reaching their highest point since early May during the four-week period ending on July 5. This information is derived from a recent report by Redfin, a real estate brokerage affiliated with Rocket. The data has been seasonally adjusted.

The rise in homebuying demand can be attributed in part to a temporary decrease in mortgage rates. The weekly average rate fell to 6.43% on July 2, marking its lowest level in six weeks, as negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to resolve the conflict alleviated financial instability. This development resulted in a reduction of the median monthly housing payment to $2,598, the lowest it has been in six weeks. However, this reprieve from rising mortgage rates was short-lived; rates have since increased again, with the daily average climbing to 6.68% on July 8.

Home sale prices continue to be persistently elevated: The median sale price increased by 2.2% compared to the previous year, reaching $408,808, which is nearly $500 below the record high. On the listing front, potential home sellers have not yet adjusted to the recent rise in buyer demand. New listings decreased by 2.5% week over week, marking the lowest level since January.

“The housing market is kicking off the summer by showing a bit of resilience,” said Chen Zhao, Head of Economics Research at Redfin. “While near-record prices and a lack of new listings are keeping many would-be buyers on the sidelines, there are enough house hunters hitting the pavement to push pending sales up.”

U.S. Highlights — Four weeks ending July 5, 2026:

Four weeks ending July 5, 2026 Year-over-year (YoY) change Week-over-week change (where applicable) $408,808 2.2% $401,029 2.5% $2,598 at a 6.43% mortgage rate 0.6% 337,402 6.3% 1.3% 354,412 2% -2.5% 1,485,211 0.7% -0.7%

Metro-level highlights — July 2026

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in median sale price:

Pittsburgh (9.2%) San Francisco (8.2%) West Palm Beach, FL (7.6%) Philadelphia (7.6%) Chicago (6.1%)

Overall, the U.S. median sale price declined in eight metros.

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in median sale price:

San Jose, CA (-6%) Seattle (-4.5%) Miami (-2.1%) Dallas (-1.5%) Riverside, CA (-0.4%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in pending sales:

Austin, Texas (17%) West Palm Beach, FL (16.6%) Boston (13.4%) Providence, RI (12.8%) Sacramento, CA (12.7%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in pending sales:

Houston (-12.2%) Seattle (-10%) Virginia Beach, VA (-1.3%) Denver (-0.8%) San Jose, CA (-0.8%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in new listings:

Anaheim, CA (17.4%) St. Louis (16%) Philadelphia (14.8%) Boston (12.6%) Austin, Texas (11.3%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in new listings:

Dallas (-13.2%) Fort Worth, Texas (-12.4%) Atlanta (-6.8%) Jacksonville, FL (-6.3%) Miami (-4.2%)

“If that trend continues, we may get more fresh listings from sellers hoping to take advantage of demand and high prices,” Zhao said.

Note: Redfin’s national metrics include data from 900+ U.S. metro areas and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2021. Subject to revision.