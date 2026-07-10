Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Mortgage Rate Dip Fuels Pending Sales Surge, Redfin Reports 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

U.S. pending home sales increased by 1.3% compared to the previous week, reaching their highest point since early May during the four-week period ending on July 5. This information is derived from a recent report by Redfin, a real estate brokerage affiliated with Rocket. The data has been seasonally adjusted.

The rise in homebuying demand can be attributed in part to a temporary decrease in mortgage rates. The weekly average rate fell to 6.43% on July 2, marking its lowest level in six weeks, as negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to resolve the conflict alleviated financial instability. This development resulted in a reduction of the median monthly housing payment to $2,598, the lowest it has been in six weeks. However, this reprieve from rising mortgage rates was short-lived; rates have since increased again, with the daily average climbing to 6.68% on July 8.

Home sale prices continue to be persistently elevated: The median sale price increased by 2.2% compared to the previous year, reaching $408,808, which is nearly $500 below the record high. On the listing front, potential home sellers have not yet adjusted to the recent rise in buyer demand. New listings decreased by 2.5% week over week, marking the lowest level since January.

“The housing market is kicking off the summer by showing a bit of resilience,” said Chen Zhao, Head of Economics Research at Redfin. “While near-record prices and a lack of new listings are keeping many would-be buyers on the sidelines, there are enough house hunters hitting the pavement to push pending sales up.”

U.S. Highlights — Four weeks ending July 5, 2026:
Four weeks ending July 5, 2026Year-over-year (YoY) changeWeek-over-week change (where applicable)
$408,8082.2%
$401,0292.5%
$2,598 at a 6.43% mortgage rate0.6%
337,4026.3%1.3%
354,4122%-2.5%
1,485,2110.7%-0.7%
Metro-level highlights — July 2026

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in median sale price:

  1. Pittsburgh (9.2%)
  2. San Francisco (8.2%)
  3. West Palm Beach, FL (7.6%)
  4. Philadelphia (7.6%)
  5. Chicago (6.1%)

Overall, the U.S. median sale price declined in eight metros.

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in median sale price:

  1. San Jose, CA (-6%)
  2. Seattle (-4.5%)
  3. Miami (-2.1%)
  4. Dallas (-1.5%)
  5. Riverside, CA (-0.4%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in pending sales:

  1. Austin, Texas (17%)
  2. West Palm Beach, FL (16.6%)
  3. Boston (13.4%)
  4. Providence, RI (12.8%)
  5. Sacramento, CA (12.7%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in pending sales:

  1. Houston (-12.2%)
  2. Seattle (-10%)
  3. Virginia Beach, VA (-1.3%)
  4. Denver (-0.8%)
  5. San Jose, CA (-0.8%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY increases in new listings:

  1. Anaheim, CA (17.4%)
  2. St. Louis (16%)
  3. Philadelphia (14.8%)
  4. Boston (12.6%)
  5. Austin, Texas (11.3%)

Top five metros with the biggest YoY decreases in new listings:

  1. Dallas (-13.2%)
  2. Fort Worth, Texas (-12.4%)
  3. Atlanta (-6.8%)
  4. Jacksonville, FL (-6.3%)
  5. Miami (-4.2%)

“If that trend continues, we may get more fresh listings from sellers hoping to take advantage of demand and high prices,” Zhao said.

Note: Redfin’s national metrics include data from 900+ U.S. metro areas and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2021. Subject to revision. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe