New York Fed President: Inflation has Peaked, Rates ‘Well Positioned’

There are multiple signs that inflation has peaked, according New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, allowing the Fed to hold interest rates in place despite market expectations for a hike in coming months, CNBC reported.

Williams cited five reasons why he expects the latest price surge has run its course in a speech delivered to business leaders in his home district.

“There are encouraging reasons to expect that inflation has peaked and should edge down in coming quarters,” Williams said.

“I expect overall inflation to decline to around [3.25%] percent by year-end, then continue on a glide path toward our 2% goal in 2027 and land on target in 2028,” he said later.

CNBC noted that inflation spiked this year after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, sending oil prices higher. Williams cited the war, along with lingering tariff impacts and accelerated technology spending, as the primary drivers.

Signs Are Easing

However, Williams said he sees signs that those factors, as well as others, are easing.

He said that specifically, there should not be “significant additional impulse” from tariffs as expiring duties are merely replaced by new ones. At the same time, the oil spike has “likely peaked and will come down closer to levels seen before” the fighting, he said.

While artificial intelligence investment also is seen as another contributor, Williams said “imbalances” should “recede over time as more supply comes online.” Williams also cited the labor market as not a source of inflation, and concluded that inflation expectations also are “well-anchored.” That gives the central bank breathing room, he said.

“Growth in the economy is solid and on trend, and the labor market is likewise solid and stable,” he said. “But with inflation running high, it is imperative that we restore it to the Federal Reserve’s 2% longer-run goal on a sustained basis. The current stance of monetary policy is well positioned to do that.”

Markets still expect the Fed to hike as soon as September, however.

By a narrow margin, Williams’ colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee in June also penciled in one quarter-percentage-point increase by the end of the year, CNBC noted.

CPI Records Drop

Williams’ remarks come a day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices posted an unexpectedly sharp 0.4% drop in June, taking the annual inflation rate down to 3.5%.

It was the largest one-month price decline since April 2020, CNBC said, but still left the Fed well short of its inflation target.

Also on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh told the House Financial Services Committee that the price drop did not represent a “mission accomplished” moment. “That is not my view,” Warsh said.

In testimony before the committee, Warsh called out the impact of inflation.

“It has been a tax on the American people and businesses. We plan on getting rid of that tax,” he said. “That means we need a regime change in policy, and we need new consideration of practices, some of which have been working, some of which haven’t.”