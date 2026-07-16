Mamdani Announces New Proposals to Address Housing Challenges 

Included in the 23 proposals of a new roadmap unveiled on Thursday by the Mamdani administration are small elevators in walk-up buildings, official acknowledgment of tenant unions, a reassessment of credit checks, and the commonly enforced stipulation that prospective tenants must earn 40 times the monthly rent.

The report outlines 23 recommendations structured around four primary objectives: enhancing the enforcement of housing complaints, broadening oversight of problematic properties, equipping tenants with additional resources to tackle housing concerns, and promoting greater transparency within the rental market.

Numerous proposals emphasize enhancing the city’s response to housing-related complaints, which encompass problems such as heating, hot water, mold, pest infestations, and elevator failures. Additionally, city officials have detailed strategies to simplify the scheduling of inspections, enhance communication with tenants, and bolster coordination among the various agencies responsible for housing enforcement.

These measures are designed to transform the process by which renters in New York City search for apartments, report hazardous conditions, and address landlords who neglect necessary repairs. The 67-page document titled “Rental Ripoff Recap” was developed from five boroughwide hearings conducted by Mayor Zohran Mamdani from February to April, which attracted 2,419 participants. Officials also facilitated 852 individual listening sessions and collected 882 pieces of digital testimony.

Coming as no surprise to some, pests were the most frequently mentioned issue, accounting for an estimated 16% of the testimonies. Mold, kitchen-related issues, and leaks were each reported at 13%, while tenants also voiced concerns regarding heating, elevators, harassment, and misleading fees.

The suggestions presented in the report released on Thursday vary from measures the city claims it can implement administratively to more extensive proposals that would necessitate new legislation, formal rulemaking, or legal proceedings. Officials recognize that these initiatives will take years to implement, and many of the most significant specifics are still unresolved.

Landlords Weigh in, Rent Requirements & Challenges

In response to inquiries about whether the industry had been consulted regarding the resulting proposals or if the administration expected legal challenges, Cea Weaver, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants (MOPT), stated that officials were providing briefings to groups representing both landlords and tenants, although she did not specify any objections raised by property owners.

Weaver described the report as “completely legally solid and sound” and stated that expedited inspections, enhanced enforcement, and more straightforward interactions with city agencies would be advantageous for all involved.

“I believe it’s good for everybody,” Weaver said. “This is critically important in a city with a housing shortage such as ours that the housing market is fair and that people have a fair shot when they are seeking apartments in a city that has too few.”

Prospective tenants in New York commonly face requests for a credit check and must show that their annual earnings are a minimum of 40 times the monthly rent. According to the Mamdani administration, these criteria can effectively bar lower-income individuals and those with housing assistance from accessing rental properties.

The report highlights that the administration intends to partner with the City Council to reassess credit screening legislation. A potential strategy could require landlords to opt between performing a credit check on an applicant—at the expense of the landlord or broker—or providing proof that the applicant meets the 40-times-rent criterion, rather than necessitating both. This is presented in the report as a prospective adjustment, not as an established policy.

Weaver noted that the issue may also impact individuals receiving rental assistance who do not have a well-established credit history.

“A credit check can be prohibitive, especially for people who are very low-income New Yorkers,” Weaver said.

She stated that officials are considering both the either-or strategy and the possibility of mandating the owner or broker to bear the expense of a credit check. The timeline for the legislation is still uncertain.

“I think the thing that was the most eye-opening to me was the wide variation in utility bills that tenants are facing, and the affordability concerns that that leads to,” Weaver said.

Further, the administration has not disclosed whether it intends to limit the 40-times-rent standard itself, which specific apartments would fall under this regulation, or what potential exemptions may be considered.

To read more about the proposals, what they entail, who’s affected, and more, click here.